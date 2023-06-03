Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Features Spidey's Most Ridiculous Villains

The Spot hasn't exactly been a dire threat to either Spider-Man in the comics, as Peter Parker and Miles Morales mostly see him as a hassle than a world-ending antagonist. Of course, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse took this into account by setting the stage for the teleporting villain to become a threat to the entire universe. The Spot isn't the only villain to make an appearance in the successful sequel as several other key Spidey villains make their presence known in the film, many of which are quite ridiculous.

Warning. If you haven't seen Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, be forewarned that we'll be diving into slight spoiler territory to detail the baddies. Characters that have most threatened Spidey over the years have been the likes of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Venom to name a few. However, since Peter Parker and Miles Morales are more street-level heroes, they've met their fair share of minor threats that are easily defeated. Luckily, we here at Comicbook.com were able to spot a few of them in the film and are able to share some details when it comes to their backgrounds.

Moosterio

Seen in one of Spider-Man 2099's containment fields, "Moosterio" is actually a villain of Spider-Ham. Peter Porker first appeared in the original film that kicked off the series, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and got a brief cameo at the very end of the movie to prep the way for part 3. First appearing in Peter Poker: The Spectacular Spider-Ham #14 in 1986, Moosterio has all the powers of the human Mysterio, only he's a moose.

Typeface

Typeface, aka Gordon Thomas, has "powers" that are as ridiculous as his name and appearance. Sporting giant letters that he hurls at heroes, the villain has a surprisingly dark origin story that involved him losing his brother in the army and his family leaving him. Becoming a signsmith, Typeface is eventually born. First appearing in Peter Parker: Spider-Man Volume 2 #23, Thomas is quite the ridiculous villain, so seeing him appear alongside Moosterio in a containment unit here makes sense.

Armadillo

We get a glimpse at the Armadillo while Miles, in his Spider-Man fit, attempts to bring his father some cakes to help celebrate his promotion at work. Unlike some other names on this list, Antonio Rodriguez, the Armadillo, first appeared as a Captain America villain in the 308th issue of his series. While Armadillo has fought Spider-Man plenty in the past, he's been something of a villain that isn't contained to simply one hero and has appeared quite frequently across many titles over the years.

Grizzly

This is one of those villains that qualify as a "blink and you'll miss them" character, as we can see him being punched by Miles in the fastest of flashbacks as Morales detailed his time as Spider-Man toward the film's beginnings. Maxwell Markham first got his powers, and Grizzly outfit, from the Spider-Man villain known as the Jackal, looking to originally destroy the Daily Bugle as the newspaper had a hand in destroying his wrestling career. First appearing in Amazing Spider-Man #139, he's gone from legitimate threat to laughing stock, which is quite easy to believe.

Video Man

Hoo boy, this was quite the pull. First appearing in the animated series, Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends, this bundle of electricity was actually created by Electro. Fighting against Peter Parker and his best pals, Firestar and Iceman, this character was an original for the animated series that mostly relied on characters from the comics.

Which ridiculous villains did we miss? Which antagonists are you hoping to see in Beyond The Spider-Verse?