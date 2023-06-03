Spider-Man Writer Dan Slott Celebrates Across the Spider-Verse's Spider-Punk

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has Spider-Punk trending and Spidey writer Dan Slott is elated. On Twitter, the Marvel scribe reacted to all the love for Hobie Brown and shared some details behind the character's creation. In the Spider-Verse books, Slott and Olivier Coipel wanted a variant to be like Spider-UK. Well, the artist took it to another level by bringing a Spider-Man with a punk edge that readers have really taken a shine to. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has movie-goers learning more about Spider-Punk now too!

Slott tweeted, "Woke up to a world where Spider-Punk is trending. The whole reason he exists is that Olivier designed him to be our Spider-UK, I asked for a redesign— but told Olivier that I loved his design so much that we'd use it for a character all their own. Thank you, Olivier Coipel!"

How Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Push Things Further?

"I mean, look, that's, we've all been on that journey too," co-director Justin K. Thompson told ComicBook's Aaron Perine. "I've been at the end of the line where I'm like, I don't know what the next step is for me. I will say animation saved my life. I was at a point in my life where I was like, I don't know what's going to happen next. I don't know. And it was animation that sort of came in and swept me off my feet and provided for me. So I think that relatability again is something we can impose on Miles and wonder what is he going to do? What's the thing that's going to save Miles?"

Co-director Justin K. Thompson chimed-in, "I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he's doing what he's doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what. But I can tell you, I can promise you it's going to be amazing. It's going to be spectacular. It's going to be fantastic. It's going to be Spider Man."

What Is The Plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

