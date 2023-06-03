Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fans Can't Stop Thirsting for Spider-Man 2099

Spider-Man 2099 is all over Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It's not a Marvel party these days unless Oscar Isaac is in the fold for the festivities. The Star Wars actor is front and center in the animated sequel as Miguel O'Hara. Spider-Man 2099 has some choice words with Miles Morales as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse unfolds. While he may disagree with the young hero, a ton of the fanbase can't get enough of Isaac's intense take on this character. With this project having a bit of cliffhanger in there too, it seems like people are more than ready for Miguel, and they're going to get it in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Sony invites you to see the spectacle yourself: "Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

2099 spiderman has the coolest and most badass costume design, him being played by Oscar Isaac is just icing on the cake 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lLUpbMowbb — Jason 🦥 (@spongebobsloth) June 1, 2023

