Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fans Can't Stop Thirsting for Spider-Man 2099
Spider-Man 2099 is all over Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It's not a Marvel party these days unless Oscar Isaac is in the fold for the festivities. The Star Wars actor is front and center in the animated sequel as Miguel O'Hara. Spider-Man 2099 has some choice words with Miles Morales as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse unfolds. While he may disagree with the young hero, a ton of the fanbase can't get enough of Isaac's intense take on this character. With this project having a bit of cliffhanger in there too, it seems like people are more than ready for Miguel, and they're going to get it in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
Sony invites you to see the spectacle yourself: "Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."
2099 spiderman has the coolest and most badass costume design, him being played by Oscar Isaac is just icing on the cake 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lLUpbMowbb— Jason 🦥 (@spongebobsloth) June 1, 2023
Amazing art
that’s miguel o’hara Spider-Man of 2099 voiced by oscar isaac https://t.co/d3MwFxIfFI pic.twitter.com/5eeVH1ZdGS— 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@ofhisoptimism) May 26, 2023
Love that for us
crazy how oscar isaac is so attractive rhat they animated his spiderverse character to be smokin’ hot too— f: dana 🌙 | 7 (@MEASUREOFTHlNGS) June 2, 2023
Double duty!
Oscar Isaac really plays my favorite MCU hero and Spider-Verse hero pic.twitter.com/ykcrTdPKFe— Block A 🟣🟢 (@VillainousComix) June 2, 2023
Hysterical
how to know if its an oscar isaac character: pic.twitter.com/4XvCbdGukl— bea bond (@poeskys) May 31, 2023
Not a crumb
Oscar Isaac ate so bad with the voice work as Miguel. Just incredible pic.twitter.com/VzKyRwxurN— Ara (@lefilmara) May 31, 2023
Some themes developing
when i first heard oscar isaac’s voice in Across the Spider-Verse pic.twitter.com/HLnfHTJ4wq— 🇮🇪❤️🔥🇵🇷 she/her (@comradeswift) June 2, 2023
Uhhhhh
When oscar isaac spoke spanish in across the spiderverse a girl behind me in the movie theater MOANED, same girl same— car0l (@notCarol1) June 2, 2023
Buckle up
every time i hear oscar isaac’s voice ad miguel o’hars pic.twitter.com/ZaJSsFhCWe— jess (@ruegloss) June 2, 2023