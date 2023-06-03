Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Throws A Big Twist In Miles Morales' Origin Story

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse offers Miles Morales quite a few challenges, but before the newest Spider-Man can tackle the future, he's going to have to deal with some surprises from his past. In the first film in the animated series, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, viewers were able to witness how this Miles Morales was bitten by a radioactive spider to become his universe's new resident wall-crawler. In a shocking twist, it would seem that not was all as it seemed in the first film when it came to Miles' origin.

Warning. If you have yet to see Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. As fans who saw Into The Spider-Verse know, Miles was bitten by a radioactive spider that had the number "42" written on its back, but what wasn't detailed in the first movie was the fact that this spider was from another universe. That's right, the spider that bit Miles came from an alternate reality wherein the Peter Parker of Earth 42 never became Spider-Man and that universe has suffered a whole host of new problems as a result.

Unfortunately, this news came with a bitter pill, as Miles was informed in Across The Spider-Verse by Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, that Morales being bitten by the spider not only deprived Earth 42 of a Spider-Man, but it caused the death of Miles' Peter Parker. While not confirmed in the original film, Miguel breaks the bad news in a harsh way to Miles that had Morales not been bitten by this spider from another dimension, then the Peter Parker of his universe would have not only survived but stopped Kingpin from creating the collider that might destroy the multiverse.

In the final moments of the film, viewers also witness a bombshell dropping as Miles finds himself in Earth 42, discovering that if a world never had a Spider-Man, then Miles would become the Prowler thanks to his Uncle Aaron. Needless to say, the film ends on quite the cliffhanger and next year will answer some major questions with the arrival of Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse. Let's hope that Miles is able to survive the encounter with his twisted self.

What do you think of this earth-shattering revelation? Do you think Miles can defeat his evil self in Beyond The Spider-Verse?