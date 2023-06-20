Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Shares New Look at Donald Glover's Cameo

Sony Pictures Animation has another hit on their hands with their highly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award-winning animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters earlier this month and showed fans exactly what Mile Morales (Shamiek Moore) has been up to since we last saw him. Reactions to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been fairly positive, and it easily received the biggest domestic debut of the year so far. Since the film has been out for a few weeks, the spoiler warning has officially been lifted, and executive producer Chris Miller has revealed a new look at that secret Donald Glover cameo. You can check out the photo below.

"SPOILERS AHEAD. Keep scrolling if you haven't yet watched #AcrossTheSpiderVerse (on the big screen while you still can!) This was a fun day we had playing around with an old pal," Miller wrote on Twitter. "Costume by another old pal #TheAfterparty S1 costume designer @TrayceGigiField !"

Costume by another old pal #TheAfterparty S1 costume designer @TrayceGigiField ! pic.twitter.com/OXf1w9Z26o — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 20, 2023

What is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse about?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now!

