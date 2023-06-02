Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Introduces Shocking Live-Action Cameo

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a special live-action cameo. But, it's probably not the one you're expecting. *Spoilers ahead.* As Miles Morales is being shown around the Spider Society headquarters, the other heroes are explaining how they go about saving the multiverse from villains like the DaVinci Vulture Gwen Stacy fought at the beginning of the movie. One of the bad guys inside of this prison is none other than a variant of Donald Glover's Aaron Davis, or The Prowler. That's right, the actor and musician appears inside an accurate costume of the Spider-Man villain. It's a wild swing that leaves so many lingering questions going forward.

It's a quick gag, but one that fans will probably spend a long time ruminating on with the state of the MCU. Marvel Studios is in the midst of The Multiverse Saga, which might tie into the story of this movie as well. Glover previous appeared as Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming where he told Tom Holland's web-slinger that he had a nephew named Miles. At the time it was probably just a cute nod. But, in the years since that film, fans have been clamoring for Glover to play Prowler in live action. (This itself a reaction to the viral Donald for Spider-Man social media campaign.)

Now, with the Web of Life and Destiny, or Spider-Verse as Miles calls it, the multiverse is in lux again. Sony's productions have been overlapping with the MCU a lot recently. During the movie, the patterns of this Spider-Verse look an awful lot like the way the Sacred Timeline and its shattered remnants were rendered in Loki Season 1. So, could we see Glover as The Prowler after the big kerfuffle at the end of this movie or Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse next year? It's hard to say at the moment. However, none of this feels very random at the moment.

What Is The Plot Of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

