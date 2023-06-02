Metro Boomin Has Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fans Wantin' Some More

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans are absolutely loving what Metro Boomin did with the soundtrack. From the moment that the Grammy-Award winning producer was announced to be handling the project, the hype has been there. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Soundtrack released this morning at 12am, and people have been flooding their timelines with praise for the album. The directors said that working with the producer was a natural fit because they connected over the story of Miles Morales. Check out some of the best reactions down below and hear what the directors had to say about crafting these songs up above.

Sony has a fresh synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: "Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac )."

"Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

