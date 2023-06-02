Metro Boomin Has Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fans Wantin' Some More
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans are absolutely loving what Metro Boomin did with the soundtrack. From the moment that the Grammy-Award winning producer was announced to be handling the project, the hype has been there. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Soundtrack released this morning at 12am, and people have been flooding their timelines with praise for the album. The directors said that working with the producer was a natural fit because they connected over the story of Miles Morales. Check out some of the best reactions down below and hear what the directors had to say about crafting these songs up above.
Sony has a fresh synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: "Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac )."
Metro Boomin on every album. pic.twitter.com/O69wf2CXXM— WORSE BEHAVIOR 🧸 (@Fake6G) June 2, 2023
"Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."
Do you love the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack? Let us know in the comments down below!
Dropping that heat out into the world
Metro Boomin leaving the studio after making this Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (soundtrack) #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/3gdPZ0zZM4— jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) June 2, 2023
Masterpiece
Metro Boomin ft James Blake- Hummingbird. pic.twitter.com/EFStaSx1oE— ob.🍊 (@obakengshaun_) June 2, 2023
Handle with caution
metro boomin estás loco pa pic.twitter.com/7UwVOUmDW4— rowlet (@rodriasturias_) June 2, 2023
BANG! *extreme Mike Green voice*
metro boomin, swae lee, lil wayne and offset on Annihilate pic.twitter.com/M12FGLkcDk— gunnerrrr (@yng__gunnerx) June 2, 2023
Assemble.
Metro boomin after assembling the avengers and dropping Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (soundtrack) pic.twitter.com/7I9Dg3L8EV— . (@wurcielago) June 2, 2023
Live-look in:
Metro Boomin, Offset and JID on Danger(Spider) pic.twitter.com/h9IOaaXwhG— Har$h (@HarshalNarode) June 2, 2023
But in all honesty
Metro boomin and 21 savage on every of their collabs pic.twitter.com/2gIr14Npce— . (@wurcielago) June 2, 2023
The hits are undeniable
metro boomin is building himself a pretty crazy catalog pic.twitter.com/hzcHtBHJ2j— SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) June 2, 2023