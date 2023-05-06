Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Confirms Metro Boomin Cameo

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse confirms that Metro Boomin's Spider-sona will be in the in the highly-anticipated sequel. On Twitter, a lot of people were combing through the background characters in a new TV spot. Some of them noticed that Metro Boomin's version of Spider-Man was literally hanging out and Complex confirmed it. There are so many variants of the Wall-Crawler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It only makes sense that the man behind the film's soundtrack would want in on the Miles Morales movie, being such a big fan. As the big release date draws nearer, more of the amazing tunes will surface, as well as more looks at unique Spider-characters.

When talking about bringing in Metro for the second movie's soundtrack, Phil Lord and Chris Miller didn't shy away from the success of the first film. It's a big task, but you can probably trust Metro to take care of this one. "That's a high bar to clear," Lord wrote on the official Spider-Verse account. "So, for this next movie we brought in some reinforcements. This time we are working with legendary Metro Boomin. If anybody is going to be able to make something that feels like it's Miles' experience, that guy knows what he's doing."

Hype For Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Exploding

"The new Spider-Verse movie coming to your theaters in just over two months is a continuation of the story of Miles Morales," co-director Kemp Powers said to those in attendance at CinemaCon. "In this film, we're going to explore new dimensions and bring in lots of characters old and new, but they still relate to the same emotional journey of miles and his family."

Series star Shamiek Moore also graced the stage for his part in the sequel with with co-stars Steinfeld and Issa Rae. Moore is telling fans that the adventure for Miles will be more dramatic this summer than even the first film.

"It's been over a year after the events of the first move," Moore explained to the attendees. "Miles is still trying to figure out how to be a superhero. In the first film he learned that anyone can wear the mask and in this film, Miles discovers that it's how you wear the mask that really makes you a hero. And the only person who really understands what he's going through is, of course, Gwen Stacy."



Are you excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments down below!