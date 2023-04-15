Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Teases Soundtrack Release at Coachella

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has hinted when that amazing soundtrack will be hitting shelves. As a part of Metro Boomin's Coachella weekend, a billboard sprung uo in California asking fans to text 'METRO' to 718-808-8342 in an effort to join the Spider Society. The film and the official soundtrack hit on June 2nd. (This is probably a good idea as some of the song titles tend to spoil what happens at points in the movie!) Fans absolutely loved the soundtrack to the first Spider-Verse movie. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks to build on that legacy by handing the reins to Metro Boomin. The beloved producer is known for hard-hitting beats and radio anthems, so expect big things when this one drops on June 2.

When asked about trying to follow-up the mammoth success of the first movie's soundtrack, both Phil Lord and Chris Miller said they found the right man for the job. "That's a high bar to clear," Lord said on the official Spider-Verse account. "So, for this next movie we brought in some reinforcements. This time we are working with legendary Metro Boomin. If anybody is going to be able to make something that feels like it's Miles' experience, that guy knows what he's doing."

Across the Spider-Verse's Soundtrack Is A Different Beast Entirely

Polygon actually spoke to composer Daniel Pemberton as Into the Spider-Verse is getting the in-person orchestra treatment. But, they had to talk about the sequel's approach to music as well. Sadly, there are no woodwinds on the second soundtrack, but there is a sly nod to the first film's sonic fabric while pushing things beyond that composition. The future is here folks, not just for Miles Morales, but with the audience as well. Check out what he had to say right here!

"The first film was just Miles' world, and in this new one we enter a lot of different universes, all of which have their own sound and their own art style. I'd say in the first one, we scratched the orchestra; in this one, we warp it. We've built weird technology to do certain things with sound," Pemberton explained. "[Spider-Man] 2099 is a big character in this film, and his world is a lot more technological, and his sound world is a lot more electronic, so there's a lot of electronics in the score. It's just been trying to find, How do I make this feel fresh and exciting? If I do the same thing I did the first time, that's not gonna be fresh and exciting."

Will you be checking out the new Spider-Verse soundtrack when it releases? Let us know in the comments down below!