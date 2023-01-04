Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals New Spider-Gwen Image

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just revealed a brand new image of Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen. In the new picture from USA Today, the duo is in their civilian attire and it looks like Gwen Stacy is meeting the Morales family for the first time. Both Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales have that knowing look on their faces as they're introduced to their son's crush. One of the core tensions in the first movie was the fact that neither of his parents knew that he was learning the ropes as Spider-Man. As one would expect, the adults would probably catch on to their teenage son sneaking out at night to fight crime dressed as a vigilante. Still, a lot of fans have been wondering if both of the Morales parents will make it out of this movie unscathed. Check out the image for yourself down below.

How Anticipated is Across the Spider-Verse?

The creative team has a ton of pressure on them with the first movie being such a standard-bearer for the entire genre. So, to say people expect a lot out of Across the Spider-Verse is a bit of an understatement! "There's a lot of pressure on these films because you want the movie to deliver an engaging story and an emotional journey," Chris Miller shared with The Wrap. "You also want it to be all the things that people are hoping for but then also you need it to be something that people didn't even know that they wanted."

A new still from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has been released.



Source: @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/N7WW6Z9xmt — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) January 4, 2023

"Because the whole idea of these movies is we're showing you something you've never seen before. And if we just did a fun mild story that felt like the first movie, I think it would be a bit disappointing. You want to feel like you're seeing visuals that you've never experienced before," he added. "To do all of those things and do them in a way that's engaging and satisfying is a big challenge but it's also part of the reason why we do these things. That's the goal, just to make you laugh and cry and experience something that you've never experienced before."

Here's what Sony Pictures has to say about this dip into the Multiverse waters: "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

How do you think this interaction will go in the movie? Let us know down in the comments!