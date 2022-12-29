Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals New Spider-Man 2099 Image

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse just gave fans another glimpse of Spider-Man 2099 in a brand new image. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller talked to The Wrap about their career paths in animation with Sony. Of course, their upcoming Marvel romp had to be addressed. The trailer premiered only a few weeks ago, and the hype train has already begun. Miles Morales looked like he has his hands full with Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara. Fans have no clue why the 2099 variant has it out for the younger Web-Slinger. But, obviously there's some beef between heroes at some point in the movie. (In one of the most talked-about moments from the recent trailer, a veritable legion of Spider-Men and Women chase after Miles for some reason.) Whatever's going on, the older Spider-Man is not happy. Check out the image for yourself right here.

"The things that we're doing in this new Spider-Verse movie are breaking the pipelines all over again. But everyone's excited about it and not just terrified," Miller told The Wrap before Lord added,"It's definitely more insane. We finally made some people nervous. I feel like we've done our job."

Across The Spider-Verse's Different Worlds

Miller previously talked about some of the alternate universes fans managed to see in the first teaser for Across the Spider-Verse. It's very clear that we won't be spending the entire movie in Miles' world from Into the Spider-Verse.

"The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' – that's based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," Miller explained. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books." Miles Morales' journey has only just begun – the Spider-Verse awaits.

Here's how Sony Pictures describes the trip back into the Spider-Verse: "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

