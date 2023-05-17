Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Clip Reunites With Spider-Gwen to Break Down the Spider Society

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse shared a new clip of Gwen Stacy giving Miles Morales the scoop on The Spider Society. On social media, the official Spider-Verse account shared the scene of the two Spider-People catching up after Gwen's long absence. It seems she got recruited over the course of the last few months. Ghost Spider namedrops Jessica Drew and Miguel O'Hara when talking about what the group does and how they fight evil. Miles is understandably confused about all of that. After all, he's aware that there are other Spider-Men variants out there. But, the open chatter while trying to swing through the city is a lo to handle.

At its core, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is really a story about Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Producer Amy Pascal basically said as much in an interview with Empire Magazine. "The danger with a sequel is to go bigger just for bigger's sake," Pascal explained to the outlet. "But all the bells and whistles are no good unless you care." She then added, "This movie is a love story between Miles and Gwen."

Miles Morales' Relationship With Gwen Stacy Will Be Challenged

One of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's directors mentioned that another hero might be in the picture to steal Gwen's heart. That's right, Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk's influence can be felt early on. Daniel Kaluuya's variant is a potential third wheel in this love story. New London, Spider-Punk's home, comes up as a place that Ghost Spider has been spending a lot of time as of late. There's some emotions that could heat up in this one.

"There's jealousy there," co-director Kemp Powers explained. "When Miles meets Gwen again, she's not wearing her ballet shoes; she's wearing Converse Chuck Taylors, which Spider-Punk gave her. Miles starts wondering, 'How close are these two?'"

Producer Phil Lord shared that Gwen and Miles's relatinoship serves as a major subplot focus for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: "There's tension between the romantic possibilities for her and Miles, and their desire to keep their friendship intact, and not to risk it," Lord said in a previous interview. "That's a really interesting place for two characters to be, especially when they're so young."

Are you curious about what role the Spider Society really plays in the movie? Let us know down below!