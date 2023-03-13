Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is a Love Story Between Miles and Gwen

The relationship between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy is at the heart of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While there's plenty to get excited about regarding the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel – new heroes and universes to explore – the filmmakers behind the scenes haven't forgotten about the all-important "character development" when it comes to continuing the adventures of Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen. According to Sony Pictures boss Amy Pascal, young love will be in the air between the Spider-Verse heroes, with a little mix of a love triangle for some added drama.

"The danger with a sequel is to go bigger just for bigger's sake," Amy Pascal told Empire Magazine. "But all the bells and whistles are no good unless you care." She then added, "This movie is a love story between Miles and Gwen."

Another hero, Daniel Kaluuya's Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, appears to be the third wheel in whatever love story Sony is cooking up. We learn Gwen has been spending a lot of time with Spider-Punk in New London, which stirs up some jealousy in Miles. "There's jealousy there," co-director Kemp Powers said. "When Miles meets Gwen again, she's not wearing her ballet shoes; she's wearing Converse Chuck Taylors, which Spider-Punk gave her. Miles starts wondering, 'How close are these two?'"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Photo Features Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy

Empire Magazine released a new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse image, and it features Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy hanging out (literally) in their superhero costumes. Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) is hanging upside down, while Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is dangling from a building by his right arm. This scene could be after the moment Gwen shows up at Miles' home to recruit him for another mission.

The magazine also showed off some new covers for Across the Spider-Verse that feature some newcomers to the franchise. Miles Morales is front and center, getting chased by multiple variants of Spider-Man like The Bombastic Bag-Man and Spider-Man: Unlimited. On the other cover, fans get an even bigger taste of Spider-Man India's world that appeared in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. There are still multiple different universes that fans haven't even been introduced to yet. But, even more interesting, there are so many variants of Peter Parker and others we haven't been able to see.

"The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' – that's based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," writer/producer Christopher Miller said. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2nd.