Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Tracking for Staggering Opening Box Office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's latest opening box office estimations would have the animated sequel in some elite company. The Hollywood Reporter has the Sony movie opening with $70 million to $80 million over the June weekend release. That would put the Marvel picture at basically double the opening of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Some estimations believe that word of mouth could possibly take it higher, but things could change as the weeks tick on. The first movie in Miles Morales' story ended up netting $384.2 million worldwide during that wild run at the box office. Could similar things be in store for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? It sure does look like it.

Not too long ago, The Wrap caught up with the creators behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It seems like Miles Morales is on a universal tour this time around and its something truly wonderful to see. So, get ready, we're heading to uncharted territory with the fan-favorite Marvel hero in the sequel. "Each world is a robust place," co-director Joaquim Dos Santos teased. "We've essentially made five films in one." But, last year, the team gave even more details about what Miles will be walking into. Starting with Mumbattan and working outward.

What New Worlds Are Waiting In Spider-Verse 2?"

"The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' – that's based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," producer Christopher Miller previously explained laying out the groundwork. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books."

"The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six," smiled co-producer Phil Lord in the same interview. "So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!"

