Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Producer Compares Movie to Surprising Disney Film

Whenever Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters, it'll be tonally similar to a popular Disney movie. According to Spider-Verse director Joaquim Dos Santos, the third film will not be unlike The Parent Trap, where two long-lost twins switch spots to live each other's lives.

"Basically, that ended up becoming the second half of the movie, which then ended up becoming mostly the third movie," Dos Santos said in a recent Empire Magazine interview.

Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller added that "there were some emotional touchstones resonating early on. I think the take early on was way more of a Prince And The Pauper take. It was more about the alternate Miles. Basically, the thing that is now the very, very end of the movie was the bulk of the original concept."

What is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse going to be about?

Despite Across the Spider-Verse ending on a sizable cliffhanger as Miles Morales found himself stranded in an alternate universe, the crew behind Beyond the Spider-Verse took a pact of secrecy regarding the details of the threequel.

"I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he's doing what he's doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what," Across the Spider-Verse director Justin K. Thompson told us at the red carpet premiere of the second film. "But I can tell you, I can promise you it's going to be amazing. It's going to be spectacular. It's going to be fantastic. It's going to be Spider Man."

Composer Daniel Pemberton echoed the sentiment, adding the film pushes the boundaries of animated storytelling.

"It's crazy. I think the thing that's been interesting about this movie is trying to develop a really strong identity that only feels like that film. I don't; I didn't want to write a score that sounds like every other superhero movie, and they didn't want to make a film that looks like every other superhero movie," Pemberton explained. "So we were trying to rewrite the rules from day one. So where you think the first film was rewriting the rules, this film is expanding that rule book. We're trying to create this crazy sonic and visual universe that feels different from anything else that's out there."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has yet to set a new release date.