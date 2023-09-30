PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Unleashes Superhero Movie Parody Posters

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie hit theaters this weekend, and a third installment to the film franchise has already been announced. The animated film is getting surprisingly good reviews and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score. The movie, which will eventually be heading to Paramount+, is a big-budget adaptation of the Mighty Pups sub-series which followed the PAW Patrol as they got their superpowers after coming in contact with a magical meteor. Since the PAW Patrol are all about superpowers, the newest posters for the film pay tribute to some famous comic book heroes such as Batman, Deadpool, and Gwen Stacy.

"Heroes unleashed! See the Mighty Pups in theatres now. #PAWPatrolMovie," the official account for PAW Patrol shared on Instagram. The posters are homages to some of the most popular comic book films, including the recent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. You can check out the posters below:

Fans in the comments love the parody posters, and many cannot believe the kids' movie was bold enough to reference Deadpool, which is a notoriously Rated R film. You can read some of the comments here.

What Is PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie About?

You can read the PAW Patrol: The Might Movie's official synopsis below:

"When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference."

Directed by Cal Brunker from a screenplay by Bunker and Bob Barlen and a story by Bunker, Barlen, and Shane Morris, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie stars Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, Ron Pardo, Lil Rel Howery, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, North West, Saint West, Christian Corrao, Luxton Handspiker, Nylan Parthipan, Callum Shoniker, with James Marsden, and Kristen Bell, and introducing Finn Lee-Epp.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is now playing in theaters.