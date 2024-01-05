Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star Doesn't Know If Peter B. Parker Is Returning (Exclusive)

Jake Johnson doesn't yet know if we'll get more of his character in the sequel.

The conclusion of the animated Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, doesn't currently have a release date, with the filmmakers keeping such a tight lid on the events of the movie that even Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson doesn't know what sort of a role, if any, the hero will play in the upcoming film. While Peter B. Parker was an integral component of the debut film, Spider-Gwen and other variants took more prominence in last year's sequel, so while we'll likely get some resolution about the character, it's possible his role will diminish even further in the third film. Fans can see Johnson next in Self Reliance, which he wrote, directed, and stars in, when it premieres exclusively on Hulu on January 12th.

"I love Peter B. Parker. I will say this: I would be so sad if I got a call that Peter B. Parker is not returning to the Spider-Verse, because I feel really attached to that character," Johnson shared with ComicBook.com in support of Self Reliance. "And [Spider-Verse producer] Phil [Lord] and I will go out, or we'll text a lot, and I'm always pitching on Peter B., and I'm trying to fight to honor him. I want to make sure ... He's funny, but he's our Spider-Man. He means something and we always go back, and he means a lot to me as a character. I love playing him."

This update on his lack of awareness about his character's future echoes remarks Johnson previously made about recording dialogue as close as just weeks before the movie premieres.

"As actors in it, we're always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording," Johnson shared with ComicBook.com last July.

As fans wait for more official updates on Peter B. Parker, they can check out Johnson in Self Reliance.

Self Reliance is a comedy thriller film written, directed by, and starring Jake Johnson in his feature-length directorial debut, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, and Natalie Morales.

When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson, New Girl) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Johnson is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, where assassins from all over the world attempt to kill him for 30 days. The catch? He can't be killed if he's not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.

Self Reliance is produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions, while Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty, and Jake Johnson serve as producers and executive producers include Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone.

Self Reliance premieres exclusively on Hulu on January 12th. Stay tuned for updates about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

