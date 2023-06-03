Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Oscar Isaac Wants Pedro Pascal for Sequel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal to join the Spider Society in the next movie. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is already slated for a March 2024 release. As Miles Morales's latest chapter unfolds this weekend, GQ asked the Spider-Man 2099 actor who his pick for the finale would be. Unsurpisingly, Isaac is rolling with his friend Pedro Pascal. The Mandalorian star is an absolute fan-favorite coming off The Last of Us and a host of hit projects. In the interview, the Spider-Verse star has a very specific vision for what kind of role his friend could take on as they try to save the multiverse from various threats.

"They're so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal," Isaac explained to the outlet. "Let's find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person."

Who Else Will Be In Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

ComicBook's Aaron Perine talked to co-directors Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson about the task ahead in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. With everyone basically loving Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, sticking the landing is going to be tricky. They can literally add any number of Spider variants and people will rightly go berserk on social media. But, what matters is trying to tell the best story about Miles. That's their North Star for every breathtaking frame in the third movie.

Co-director Justin K. Thompson chimed-in, "I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he's doing what he's doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what. But I can tell you, I can promise you it's going to be amazing. It's going to be spectacular. It's going to be fantastic. It's going to be Spider Man."

How Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Set Things Up?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

