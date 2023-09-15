Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hands-On PS5 Preview and Gameplay Breakdown
One of our gaming experts got hands-on time with Marvel's Spider-Man 5 for PS5, and has some BIG insights to share!
The ComicBook Nation Crew checks in with the ComicBook.com/Gaming team right after their hands-on gameplay event for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the PS5.
Marvel's Spider-Man – The Biggest Questions to Answer
- Does Spider-Man 2 feel like a true sequel game – or just another Spider-Man 1.5 expansion?
- How are the graphics and gameplay on the PS5 engine?
- How are the new fight mechanics with Peter Parker's symbiote suit and Miles Morales' upgraded abilities?
- Is the story compelling?
- What Marvel Universe characters and twits are there in the game that we haven't seen yet?
All of these questions and more get addressed in our Spider-Man 2 gameplay breakdown and discussion!
