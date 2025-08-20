Spider-Man: Brand New Day Adds Severance Star in Mystery Role

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day makes its way through production, the film has earned several headlines for all the returning Marvel Cinematic Universe characters it features. Joining Tom Holland’s Peter Parker for his fourth solo adventure are Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan/Scorpion. Of course, Brand New Day is also set to expand the MCU’s ever-growing roster, as franchise newcomers Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas have long been part of the movie’s ensemble. Now, another new face has joined the Brand New Day cast, and his name will be familiar to TV fans.

According to Variety, Severance star Tramell Tillman has been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Given the secrecy surrounding the project, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his role is being kept under wraps for now.

Who Could Tramell Tillman Be Playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Earning an Emmy nomination for his work in Severance, Tillman is a very talented actor with the range to portray a wide range of characters. Some fans believe Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rounding out its cast of villains by including the likes of Tarantula, Boomerang, and Venom. Venom could already be covered, as there’s speculation the film will have Mac Gargan bond with the symbiote. Casting for Tarantula and Boomerang has yet to be revealed (assuming those characters are in the movie), so perhaps Tillman could be one of those villains. Even if it’s just a small role to highlight what Spider-Man’s been up to since Spider-Man: No Way Home, he’d be a memorable presence.

Another possibility is Tillman is playing some sort of authoritative figure in Peter Parker’s life. The best Spider-Man films place an emphasis on Peter’s struggles to balance his double life. Though the world forgot who Peter was after Doctor Strange’s spell, Peter still needs to live his life, pay bills, and continue his education. Tillman could be a strong fit as a college professor or teacher pushing Peter to realize his potential, or as a landlord tired of badgering his tenant for rent money. Another direction the filmmakers could take is have Tillman play a police officer who works closely with Spider-Man to take down street-level criminals.

There will be no shortage of fan theories circulating in the wake of Tillman’s casting, but maybe it won’t be long before the actor’s character is revealed. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is filming in practical locations, which means there will be plenty of opportunities for curious fans to take amateur set photos and videos. There have already been videos revealing an action-packed chase sequence, and there’s no telling what else will be revealed before production wraps. Sony and Marvel have tried to get ahead of leaks by sharing first looks at Holland’s new Spider-Man costume, but there’s only so much even those studios can do.

