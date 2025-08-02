Tom Holland Shares Best Look at New Spider-Man Suit From Brand New Day

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is only in its second week in theaters, but Marvel Studios isn’t giving it time to breathe. Eyes of Wakanda, the latest animated project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now streaming on Disney+, telling the stories of different War Dogs throughout history. However, that’s only the tip of the iceberg because production is starting on another major MCU project, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will see Tom Holland return as the titular hero. While there is a lot of intrigue surrounding the movie’s story due to its cast, all the speculation will have to wait because Holland just dropped a bombshell on social media.

Yesterday, Marvel Studios released a short teaser that revealed a small portion of the new suit Holland will be wearing in Brand New Day. It appeared similar to one that Peter Parker put together at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the addition of raised webbing had some believing it would look like Tobey Maguire’s costume from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Well, the mystery is solved, as Holland revealed a full look at the suit in a video from set.

The need to release a look at the costume early likely stems from the fact that Brand New Day is filming scenes outside in Glasgow, Scotland. People will be able to spot Holland in his new outfit from a good distance with their cameras, and it’s better to have control over the situation rather than letting the Internet take hold and create whatever narrative it wants. However, Spider-Man’s latest look isn’t the only thing that Marvel Studios let slip.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Bringing in the Big Guns

After releasing the costume teaser, news began circulating that Mark Ruffalo had been confirmed for the cast of Brand New Day, verifying rumors that had been making the rounds for months. In addition to Holland, the MCU veteran will share the screen with Jon Bernthal, who will reprise his role as the Punisher for the first time in a movie. While Frank Castle’s business with Spider-Man and the Hulk is a mystery, the three heroes are going to throw down at least once in the film.

They won’t have too much time to bicker, though, because Brand New Day is likely going to have its fair share of villains. While the big rumor is that Mister Negative will be the one pulling the strings, he has yet to be cast, with Michael Mando’s Scorpion being the only bad guy confirmed to have a role. Whether Spider-Man fights two villains or five, he’s going to be ready for whatever Brand New Day throws at him, especially since he has a sleek new costume that’s sure to make him more confident.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

