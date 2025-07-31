Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Villains May Have Been Leaked

Fans might now know which villains Peter Parker will be facing off against in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. On Instagram, director Daniel Destin Cretton’s assistant Ziya Cao posted an image from the office featuring a Spider-Man action figure dangling from a string attached to the ceiling. Cao’s post has since been deleted, but X user number9dreamz managed to take a screenshot of it. What’ll be of most interest to moviegoers are the two comics covers pinned to the wall off to the side. The issues are The Amazing Spider-Man #134 and The Amazing Spider-Man #345, and they could provide a clue as to who will be the villains in Brand New Day.

Not only does The Amazing Spider-Man #134 feature the Punisher (Jon Bernthal is playing the character on the big screen for the first time in Brand New Day), it’s also where Spider-Man first crosses paths with Tarantula. The Amazing Spider-Man #345 includes a handful of antagonists, most notably Boomerang and Venom. Check out the screenshot of Cao’s original Instagram post in the space below:

Destin Daniel Cretton's assistant posted this on IG, maybe a hint at the covers wall he's taking influence from?? #SpiderManBrandNewDay @SpiderMan_Newz @SpiderMan_MCU_ pic.twitter.com/dGWVEFvPeZ — number9dreamz (@number9dreamz) July 29, 2025

Adding credence to the theory that these covers could provide some insight into Brand New Day‘s story are recent comments made by Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios president previously mentioned that Cretton has “eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie,” implying that the director pulled from specific issues when developing the film. Brand New Day plot details are being kept under wraps, but Feige has teased that it will be a street-level narrative, a stark contrast from the otherworldly threats Peter has faced in the MCU so far.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be in production this summer ahead of its July 2026 release date. Marvel Studios hasn’t confirmed a full cast list yet, but it was previously revealed that Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas have mystery roles in the film. One rumor posits Sink is playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Peter and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.

Venom would be a fascinating addition to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as that would be a way for Marvel to follow up on the post-credits scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. A trace of the symbiote that bonded with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock was left in Earth-616 as Eddie traveled back to his home dimension. There are several teases in MCU post-credits scenes that never amounted to anything, but Venom seems like too big of a thread to ignore forever. Audiences would surely love to see Holland’s Spider-Man trade blows with Venom in the MCU; the iconic villain’s portrayal was underwhelming in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man never had a role in Hardy’s Venom trilogy. This is a showdown that’s long overdue for the proper big-screen treatment.

Tarantula and Boomerang would be interesting in their own right. Neither has appeared in a live-action Spider-Man film before, so this would help Brand New Day stand apart from the other movies. The MCU’s first two Spider-Man films purposely used villains who had never been adapted in live-action before, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brand New Day follow suit. Additionally, both Tarantula and Boomerang would fit in the street-level story Feige and Co. want to tell. In the comics, Punisher helped Spider-Man deal with the former, and the latter was recruited by a criminal organization interested in his skills. These two are tough in a fight, but they’re also not super-villains from other dimensions or powerful aliens looking to wipe out half of all living things. Maybe Brand New Day will be all about Spider-Man and Punisher teaming up to take down organized crime.