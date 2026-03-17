How Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Impact Daredevil Season 3’s Story Officially Addressed [Exclusive]

As the world gets ready for Peter Parker’s return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day – thanks to a global-trotting marketing campaign and one of the hottest trailers in Marvel history – Marvel Studios are gearing up for another New York based hero’s return next week. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 returns, with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin setting up for another bout. But could the two releases crossover? New York is big, but it’s not that big, after all…

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ComicBook’s Chris Killian sat down with Executive Producer Sana Amanat and showrunner Dario Scardapane to go over the show’s return, discussing the spoilers they’d love to share, and whether Vincent and Charlie’s beards were going to be story-relevant in Season 3. More importantly, we also asked how Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s events might impact the third season of Born Again in any relevant way. The replies were inevitably sketchy at first, with Scadapane teasing “What’s Brand New day? Oh, that’s gotta be a high school kid. Our guys don’t hang out with high school kids…” and then Amant saying, more substantively:

“I don’t know how to answer that. I don’t think so. I don’t think it should. I think we’re continuing to tell our story the way that we need to tell it. I think season two is a very big season for us, for a lot of ways, and you’ll know exactly where it’s going. So it technically should be its own thing, but I don’t know. I haven’t seen the latest cut. So, you know, your guess is as good as mine.”

Here’s the full interview, with a segment with D’Onofrio and Cox – and their luxurious beards – too:

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Why Daredevil & Spider-Man Probably Won’t Cross Over

As much as we’d all like to see it, a crossover between Spider-Man and Daredevil in a TV show is unlikely at best. Or at least that’s what we’ve all been led to believe. As showrunner Dario Scardapane is so keen to underline in the interview “They keep me away from that stuff. I stay over here. I mean, look, I love the larger universe, but I really playing around in a corner. That’s a lot of fun.” In other words, Daredevil lives in a narrative annex, which is why Spider-Man is unlikely to join Matt Murdock’s vigilante army despite their geographical proximity. It still feels unlikely that we’ll see that sort of crossover, even without considering the Sony/Marvel rights complications that would seemingly rule it out without renegotiation.

Could we see Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in an Avengers event movie? Or in a future Spider-Man movie, assuming he’s otherwise disposed during Brand New Day? It’s certainly not out of the question, especially with the all-bets-are-off loophole that is Avengers: Secret Wars coming up next year. But there would have to be a shift in the narrative that firmly states that Daredevil is a street level hero only. For now, that’s immovable. In the future? Who knows. And Charlie Cox has recently made positive sounds, discussing Avengers rumors with GQ back in February:

“I think it’s more possible than it’s ever been, yeah. I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that. For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade. I would also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles.”

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