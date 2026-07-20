Marvel’s Nova Movie Is the Perfect Launching Point to Build the Next MCU Saga

After four years of rumors, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally moving forward with a Nova movie, and this offers Marvel a perfect launching point for its next MCU saga. The news on Nova is that Marvel has decided to make it into an actual theatrical release rather than a Disney+ special or a streaming series. This is big news, and it could mean big things for what is coming to one corner of the Marvel movie universe. While the main Marvel movies are likely to set up the mutant saga on Earth, Marvel also teased some big plans for the cosmic side, and Nova could set up that storyline perfectly.

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The Nova movie could open up the cosmic side again following the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s run, and finally set into motion the events that could lead to the arrival of Annihilation and the Annihilation Wave.

The MCU Can Use Nova to Branch Away From Earth for Different Storylines

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The original plans were much smaller for Nova. At the start, the rumors were that Marvel would bring in Nova as one of the Disney+ specials, similar to Werewolf by Night. The idea was that it might bring in Richard Ryder as a Nova Corps member and also introduce Sam Alexander as the youngster on Earth who would also become a Nova thanks to finding his dad’s old helmet. This could then finally introduce Richard, who never showed up in any of the Nova Corps appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and then add a new young Earth-based hero that could be part of the Young Avengers or Champions lineup with people like Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, and Wiccan. Having it on Disney+ seemed like the best place for this corner of the Marvel Universe.

Things have changed in the MCU, and since Marvel wants to move Nova to the big screen, it seems they might have bigger plans for the cosmic hero. It is likely to end up spending some time on Earth, or maybe starting there, and it could still tease Sam taking on the role of a version of Nova. However, having it on a higher level makes it sound like there might be more plans for the cosmic world, which Marvel has already teased. It could bring back several characters, including the new Guardians of the Galaxy seen at the end of their third movie, and possibly the Eternals that were sent into space at the end of their movie.

It could also bring back Chris Pratt and allow Nova and Star-Lord to have the bromance that Marvel Comics so perfectly showed over the years. Finally, it could give the Fantastic Four something to do if the Earth-based stories are more centered on the X-Men and the mutants. Black Panther 3 is also supposed to deal with a cosmic threat as well, so it could all tie in together. However, at the end, the entire idea of bringing Nova into the MCU as a major movie could be a great chance to set up the next big bad in the universe, someone on a Thanos-level of threat. It could set up the Annihilation Wave.

Nova Could Set Up Annihilation as the Next Big Bad in the MCU

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The next two Avengers movies need to show Doctor Doom as the considerable threat that he is. He should save the Earth after Avengers: Doomsday and then recreate it in his own image in Avengers: Secret Wars. However, after this, Doctor Doom should not be defeated in the traditional sense. He should lose, but he should still be around in the new MCU in the next phase, as a threat that is always looming in the background, while in Latveria with diplomatic immunity. This would keep Doom as a true threat, rather than another one-and-done villain. However, this also opens the door for who the next big threat should be.

For the X-Men, it needs to be the general public and the hatred and bigotry that rest in people’s hearts for mutants. However, for all the other heroes, from Black Panther and the Fantastic Four to whoever the Avengers are and the cosmic heroes like Nova, the new big bad needs to be Annihilation because that is something unlike anything Marvel has done to this point. The Annihilation Wave is an all-out war that costs millions of lives in the universe, and one where heroes from all walks of life have to work together to save the day.

Annihilation is also a villain unlike Thanos in almost every way. While Thanos was a cool and calculated conqueror of worlds, Annihilus is a ball of fury who only wants to destroy. He is so out of control that it took everyone from Silver Surfer, Nova, and Star-Lord to Galactus and other heavy hitters to stop him. Having this as a war that possibly starts in the Nova movie could show how this event could spread across the universe, which puts Earth in danger. There is the danger that it could set up something Marvel cancels down the line, similar to Kang’s storyline and the Celestials judging Earth, but it could also be a huge starting point for what could end up as an event movie series that could get Marvel fans excited about the movies again.

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