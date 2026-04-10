Marvel’s Defenders Revival Means the MCU Can Finally Complete 5 Unfinished Superhero Stories

Big things are coming for Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ and the MCU in general. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is about to make her debut on the series, joining a few characters who already made the jump to the MCU, including Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Now, there are photos that show that the rest of the Defenders are coming to the series, including Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). This will almost completely transfer what was once peripheral to the MCU on Netflix into the world, including the arrival of The Hand in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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With Netflix now fully incorporated into the MCU, here is a look at the storylines from those Defenders shows we are still waiting to see paid off.

5) What Happened to Elektra’s Body?

Image courtesy of Netflix

The most surprising news from the Defenders world on Netflix wasn’t Luke Cage and Iron Fist coming back since that was already hinted at before. However, the most shocking return was The Hand showing up in the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. A lot of rumors suggested there would be a mob war in the movie, with possibly Mister Negative and his Inner Demons. However, instead, it looks like it might be someone like Jean Grey controlling The Hand (maybe against her will).

However, if The Hand survived the end of The Defenders (which was credible since there are members of The Hand all over the world, and not just in one place), this still leaves one question open ended. Is Elektra still alive? She died once and The Hand brought her back and, at the end of The Defenders, her body disappeared again. The best case scenario is that Élodie Yung will one day be back as Elektra Natchios in the MCU.

4) What Happened to Danny Rand’s Powers?

Image courtesy of Netflix

One person, over any other, needs to be rehabilitated by the MCU and that is Iron Fist. Danny Rand had it rough from the start, first by non-comic book fans confused at why he was white and not Asian, and then by the simple fact that the Netflix writers failed him above all others with his depiction. it didn’t help that Finn Jones wasn’t a strong enough actor to help Danny rise above the writing.

That said, the MCU has a chance to make all right if it can take what made Luke Cage and Iron Fist such a fantastic pairing in the comics and translate it to the small screen. However, there is also a storyline that was never finished on Netflix. Danny Rand gave up his power of the Iron Fist to Colleen Wing and then he was shown to utilize his chi through two guns, just like Orson Randall (World War II Iron Fist). What are these new powers for Iron Fist, and will the MCU even keep them?

3) Colleen Wing as Iron Fist

Colleen Wing

This leads to the biggest question of all. Will the MCU allow Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) to keep the Iron Fist powers she so deservedly received in Iron Fist Season 2? If so, will Colleen be back alongside Luke Cage, Danny Rand, and Jessica Jones. This is something that the MCU needs to keep because Colleen is a great character, and her working as Iron Fish, with Danny Rand as another variant of that hero would make for great television.

Not only that, but bringing back Simone Missick as Misty Knight would be nice too, having her and Colleen still connected, maybe leading to their own Daughters of the Dragon special event, similar to the upcoming Punisher: One Last Kill event. In fact, bring back Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple again and allow these strong women to stand tall in the MCU at least once.

2) What About Luke Cage & Jessica Jones?

Image courtesy of Netflix

There is a lot of confusion going around right now for Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. This is because the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 second half trailer showed something no one expected. Jessica told Daredevil in the trailer that she was pissed because the Anti-Vigilante Task Force came to her home, while her daughter was there. This was a huge moment since Jessica didn’t have a daughter on Netflix.

It also brought up an interesting question. Jessica Jones daughter in Marvel Comics is Dani Cage, and as the name suggests, it is her and Luke Cage’s child. Did Luke Cage and Jessica Jones finally get together after the Netflix shows ended? Did they get married? Did they just have a child and are still not together? This is a Defenders question that needs more answers than any other right now, other than possibly one.

1) Luke Cage Becoming a Harlem Crime Boss

Image courtesy of Netflix

The biggest open-ended storyline that fans want answered is what happened to Luke Cage after Netflix cancelled all the Marvel shows. Luke Cage was the self-appointed protector of Harlem, but things began to get dark for him as the series wore on. Eventually, he embraced his role as the new Crime Lord in Harlem, but he did so to keep it under control, maintain order, and protect the innocents on the streets.

He stopped being a vigilante in hiding and instead became a public figure, and he pushed away some of his closest allies (like Claire Temple) because he became more intense and hardened. In Marvel Comics, it was Luke Cage who ended up standing up to Wilson Fisk and ran against him for Mayor of New York City, exposing the corruption and promising to clean up the streets. Is he still a Crime Lord, or has he chosen to get back into the vigilante game again? That will likely be answered later this season on Daredevil: Born Again.

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