Spider-Man: Brand New Day Deleted Scene Reveals the Moment Fans Really Wanted To See

There’s no denying that Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a smash hit film this summer. The movie skyrocketed in terms of its box office performance, ultimately becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time domestically. It may therefore seem unlikely that there are any true grievances about it, but that’s not the case—and, actually, it’s not necessarily surprising, given how specific MCU fans can be in terms of what they’re looking for. Already, there were some grumbles in response to the news that Rosario Dawson’s role as Claire Temple was cut from the movie, although there has been chatter about a possible Brand New Day rerelease that would include those scenes, not dissimilar from what was just done with Avengers: Endgame Encore (although these scenes wouldn’t be added years after the fact, as was obviously the case with Encore).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, yet another scene that was cut from the movie has been revealed, and fans are likewise disappointed by this one. Specifically, this scene depicts Spider-Man having his suit and mask cut off while he is in the hospital, thereby revealing his identity as Peter Parker. In the newly released clip, Tom Holland explains, “Peter’s journey in this movie is about him learning that he can’t do this alone,” which not only ties into this same image of Peter’s suit being cut off but also harkens back to Spider-Man: No Way Home, when he went to great lengths to, essentially, make sure he was alone by erasing everyone’s memories. That suggests that the scene would have packed a punch, and audiences are expressing plenty of frustration over this choice.

First look at a deleted scene from ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ where Peter's mask is taken off in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/1NV8d04h5m — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 6, 2026

Fans Are Outraged That Brand New Day Removed This Scene

In response to one X post sharing the deleted scene, commenters are plenty frustrated by the news, especially now having seen what it could have been. One person writes, “They cut the one scene that actually explained the hospital identity thing. Classic.” Another says, “This would’ve been a very impactful addition to the movie, no reason this should’ve been left out.” Yet another comment reads, “BRO WHY WOULD THEY DELETE.” Yet, there are others who are defending this choice. One commenter wrote, “I’m honestly not mad they cut this scene. The shot of Jean breathing for Spider-Man was perfect imo,” and another said, “Glad it isn’t the movie.” Still, it’s true that this would have been an emotional addition and, perhaps, provided a bit more context for how his identity was protected in the hospital.

That is, in fact, among the biggest reasons audiences wanted to see Claire Temple in the movie (in addition to the character and Rosario Dawson both being very popular). Many have argued that including her could have meant introducing the idea that she protected Peter’s identity. Ultimately, though, this plot detail doesn’t feel all that significant, and Brand New Day is clearly a great movie even without this explanation coming directly on screen. Would it have been nice to see this scene? Sure. But it by no means ruins the movie not to have it included.

Are you annoyed this scene was cut, or do you not think it matters? Share your thoughts down below.