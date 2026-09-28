Spider-Man: Brand New Day Getting Encore Rerelease With Extra Scenes & Will Restore a Fan Demanded Cut Scene

On the heels of Avengers: Endgame Encore’s theatrical re-release this past weekend, which saw the addition of four new scenes to the original cut of the movie, the MCU is reportedly releasing yet another ‘encore’ of sorts with an apparent theatrical re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Already, Brand New Day has proven itself as among the best MCU movies of all time, landing the top spot of not just highest-grossing Marvel movies domestically but also the highest grossing of all time at the domestic box office. Evidently, though, its run might not be over yet.

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According to Deadline, Brand New Day is getting a theatrical re-release that will include additional footage (similar to what Endgame Encore just did, although these scenes were presumably filmed at the same time that the rest of the movie was). On that list, according to this report, is the scene with Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple that was previously confirmed by Dawson herself to have been filmed but not used—and ever since that reveal, fans have been demanding to see it.

What Could Brand New Day’s Re-Release Include?

Although there were rumors going around that Dawson’s Brand New Day scene would have involved her helping to conceal Peter Parker’s identity, treating Peter in the same way that she once did with Daredevil, that was never confirmed to be the case. However, it would certainly make sense if the two crossed paths during Peter’s hospital stay, just based on Claire’s career. Either way, it was clear from the online backlash to the news that this scene was cut that many fans would want to see what these scenes entailed, and now, it seems like fans might be getting their wish. Additional scenes might also include a longer fight with the Hand, with Brand New Day stunt coordinator Peng Zhang previously suggesting that more had been filmed for that scene than was ultimately used (which also left many fans upset).

It’s possible that there are other scenes in addition to these two (which are not confirmed), as Deadline indicated that the news did not confirm which scenes would be included or how many would be added in total. The report also didn’t offer more details about the potential release date, which seems particularly notable considering that the movie hasn’t even left all theaters yet. In fact, that may very well run the risk of frustrating even those who loved the movie. After all, there have been a range of responses to Endgame Encore, although one common refrain online has been that it just wasn’t necessary. Especially considering how recently Brand New Day was released the first time around, and given that r, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if this rumored re-release received similar complaints from fans and/or accusations that it’s just a cash grab. In that sense, the MCU might be headed for trouble, although Brand New Day was so popular that perhaps it will be the exception.

What do you think? Should Brand New Day get a theatrical re-release with these scenes added? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.