Spider-Man: Brand New Day Listing Prompts MCU Timeline Confusion: “Makes 0 Sense”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the year’s most anticipated films, which means it’s been the topic of much discussion and speculation. With only a few months to go until its release, there continues to be an abundance of rumors circulating online, covering everything from Sadie Sink’s mysterious role to whether or not Sony digitally edited footage seen in the trailer. Of course, with a franchise as vast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, conversation about Brand New Day goes beyond the individual movie itself. Fans are also curious to learn about how it connects to other MCU projects and where it fits in the overall timeline. A new listing has people quite confused on that front.

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On Regal Cinema’s landing page for Brand New Day, there is a synopsis that reads: “After Doomsday, Peter Parker tries to focus on college and leave Spider-Man behind. But when a new threat endangers his friends, he must break his promise and suit up again, teaming with an unexpected ally to protect those he loves.” Several details here, including the “after Doomsday” bit, has thrown fans for a loop. Check out a sampling of reactions in the space below:

this synopsis makes 0 sense

Peter Parker leaves Peter Parker behind, embodying Spider-Man if anything. Idk how he would leave Spider-Man behind when that's all he has left

Break his promise? To his friends? What promise? What friends? — Shiraider (@NPLNGS) April 10, 2026

I mean two years ago, it would make sense back then. Doosmday was originally going to release this coming May.



But Disney decided to push it back and have it fall on Dune 3's date.



So technically it would make sense.



Unless BND made tweaks in the script/story and additional… — Paul Christen (@P_Christen1) April 10, 2026

Pretty sure they meant to put No Way Home. — CAPE ⟁ (@UniversallyCAPE) April 10, 2026

there is 0 chance in hell this is true because after doomsday basically means after secret wars — Queue (@Queue_YT) April 10, 2026

This synopsis goes COMPLETELY against everything we know about the movie lmfao — ☀️Goldees☀️ (@GoldenAndYellow) April 10, 2026

That wouldn't make storyline sense since it comes out 5 months before it — wwefan36 (@wwefan362) April 10, 2026

They're probably mistaken, If the events of "Doomsday" is happening simultaneously during BND as well, then it makes much more sense. Then afterwards would be the "Secret Wars" then the "Reboot/Reset". — Fick Life⏳🎼 (@F1CKD1CH_77) April 10, 2026

Regal’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Listing Explained

As some people in the replies have mentioned, there was a point in time when Brand New Day was scheduled to come out after Avengers: Doomsday. Prior to its shift to December 2026, Doomsday was slated to premiere this May, kicking off the summer movie season. Disney opted to move it to take advantage of the lucrative holiday season window and to give directors Joe and Anthony Russo more time to finish the film. So, as the films were being developed, Marvel might have considered having Brand New Day take place “after Doomsday” to match the release calendar. Regal’s synopsis could likely be a holdover from when Marvel’s old release schedule was intact.

Regardless of when or where this synopsis originated, fans shouldn’t read too much into it. It’s common for theaters to populate a film’s landing page with placeholder information as they await official details from the studio. Clearly, that’s what’s happening here; Regal has the Brand New Day run time listed as 0 hours, 1 minute, which obviously isn’t true. Additionally, the first Brand New Day trailer contradicts plot details listed in Regal’s synopsis. Peter Parker hasn’t left Spider-Man behind — he’s at the risk of losing what’s left of his humanity because he’s completely thrown himself into being a friendly neighborhood hero at the expense of a personal life. Ideally, Regal will update its site in the near future to avoid further confusion.

While Regal’s synopsis is false, it does raise the interesting question of how Brand New Day will ultimately relate to Avengers: Doomsday on the official MCU timeline. All we know for sure right now is that Brand New Day takes place four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, placing it in the year 2028. There have been rumors that the events of Brand New Day and Doomsday take place at the same time, though that’s yet to be confirmed. It would make sense for that to happen, however, as it would provide a clear in-universe explanation for why Tom Holland’s Peter Parker isn’t in the Avengers movie (in the real world, Holland was busy filming The Odyssey and Brand New Day last year). It’s unlikely Marvel will be willing to reveal too much about Doomsday in Brand New Day in the interest of preserving spoilers and surprises for a film that’ll still be five months away.

There could very well be some Doomsday teases in Brand New Day, but logistically, it might have been too difficult to include strong connective tissue between the two films. They were making their way through development simultaneously, and productions of this scale always have several moving parts that are constantly being tweaked. It’s more important for each movie to work on its own merits as a movie. From that perspective, it’d be better to just allow the creative teams to do their own thing without really worrying about what’s going on with the other film. Obviously, there’s MCU canon to consider, but there are ways to construct Brand New Day and Doomsday in a way that it won’t matter if Brand New Day is set before or after Avengers. Odds are, Brand New Day will largely be a standalone Peter Parker story.

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