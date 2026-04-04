Every Major Spider-Man Story Brand New Day’s Four-Year Time Jump Is Skipping in the MCU

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the beginning of a new era for the MCU’s Spider-Man, with it making one major change to the character’s story so far. Brand New Day is set to feature a major time jump, taking place four years after the events of No Way Home. This time jump means that the movies will have completely skipped Peter’s college years, meaning that the film will now focus on an adult Peter Parker.

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One of the main plot points in No Way Home was that Peter, MJ, and Ned were attempting to get into college. However, the reveal of Spider-Man’s identity and the subsequent Doctor Strange spell complicated this, eventually leading to MJ and Ned (along with the rest of the world) forgetting who Peter is. Now that the next four years won’t be covered, a lot of the Marvel Comics stories that take place during Peter’s college years will have to be skipped, such as these.

5) Peter Parker And Gwen Stacy’s Relationship

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One of the most iconic parts of the Spider-Man franchise is Peter’s love interests, and Gwen Stacy is one of the most significant ones. There are all kinds of iterations of the Spider-Man canon, meaning that this story and all of the other events in Peter’s life happen at different points depending on what Spider-Man movie, TV show, or comic is being discussed. However, all of these stories generally happen while Peter is studying at Empire State University.

In the comics, Peter and Gwen first meet while they are attending Empire State University. Gwen and Harry Osborn are dating, but eventually, a romance develops between Peter and Gwen. Once Peter stops dating Mary Jane Watson, he begins to go out with Gwen. Since MJ and Peter have already stopped dating in the MCU due to Strange’s spell, it is possible that Peter could have dated Gwen during the four-year gap.

4) The Death Of Captain George Stacy

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the most significant moments in any Spider-Man canon is the death of George Stacy, with this even being described as a canon event in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Since this happens while Peter and Gwen are dating, it usually happens while the duo is still in college. Although Captain Stacy has died many times, in his initial appearance, he dies while Spider-Man and Doc Ock are fighting on a rooftop, with Stacy sacrificing himself to save a child from falling debris.

The death of Captain Stacy is one of the most significant moments in Spider-Man’s life, meaning that it would be weird for the MCU to just skip over it. However, The Amazing Spider-Man movies already covered the death of George Stacy in extreme detail, meaning that it may not be a priority for the MCU to cover it.

3) Peter’s Friendship With Harry Osborne

Peter and Harry are known for being best friends, but the MCU hasn’t adapted this story yet. In the comics, Peter and Harry typically meet while enrolled at Empire State University. The duo initially starts out as rivals, but once they get to know each other, they become inseparable. They even become roommates at one point, but Peter’s secret identity and knowledge of Norman Osborn’s villainy make things complicated.

Now that Ned is out of the picture, some MCU fans have speculated that Brand New Day could be the place to introduce Peter’s new best friend. Plus, Peter knowing that Norman is Green Goblin in a different universe could create an interesting dynamic that hasn’t yet been seen in a Spider-Man story.

2) The Green Goblin’s Identity Reveal

Although the Green Goblin was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #14, his identity wasn’t revealed until #39. Peter learning that Goblin was Norman Osborn was initially played as a massive twist, with it coming after he had become best friends with Harry. This is a landmark moment in Spider-Man’s life, and there’s a chance it has already happened in the MCU.

While this is one of Peter’s biggest college stories, it never had a real chance of being adapted. Peter already met Norman Osborn and the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and with how popular the character is, it wouldn’t have worked as a twist.

1) Spider-Man Meets Black Cat

Black Cat is Spider-Man’s main vigilante love interest, and in the comics, their relationship starts immediately after Peter graduates college. There used to be a lot of rumors that Black Cat would appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but now that the first trailer is out, it seems like that’s not going to happen. However, it would be fun to finally see this iconic Spider-Man story get adapted into a movie.