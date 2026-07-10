Spider-Man: Brand New Day Officially Reveals First Look at Spidey, Hulk & Punisher’s Threeway Battle

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters this month, marking Tom Holland’s fourth outing as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and the first real reset for the character following the reality-altering ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows Peter fighting crime full-time in a New York that no longer remembers he is Spider-Man, a solitude that the marketing has already framed as the emotional core of the story. That campaign has also spent months introducing Peter’s supposed new allies, showing him turning to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) for help with a mysterious physical mutation while also positioning Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) as someone Spidey counts on when he truly needs him. However, it seems that all those Marvel heroes will be at each other’s throats.

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A newly released Korean marketing trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day contains a blink-and-you-might-miss-it sequence that shows Spider-Man swinging through the rafters of a building. We can see Peter positioning himself while, on the ground below, Frank Castle stands with a rifle leveled directly at the Hulk. The apartment is filled with bullet holes, as Frank desperately shoots at Bruce Banner’s better half. Rather than a tentative partnership, this shot confirms Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the Punisher will collide at some point in the film.

Another new teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows more of Spidey vs Hulk. 🔥

pic.twitter.com/zorlqzIzM7 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 10, 2026

Who Is the Villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Superhero team-ups turning into brief but violent skirmishes before the real threat surfaces is a well-established convention of the genre, and the new footage taps directly into that tradition. For instance, Avengers: Age of Ultron built an entire centerpiece sequence around Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) Hulkbuster armor squares off against a mind-controlled Hulk in the middle of a city. Avengers: Infinity War used a lighter version of the same idea when the Guardians of the Galaxy faced off against the Avengers chasing Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Titan. Almost every time heroes fight, however, the battle is just a setup for an alliance — the expectation being Captain America: Civil War. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring a brawl between Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the Punisher, it is likely the prelude to a bigger scuffle against the true antagonist, which marketing has deliberately kept hidden until now.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

So far, fans had assumed the Hulk would be the biggest obstacle standing between Spider-Man and the credits, but the fact that the trailers are showing so much of their confrontation signals the studio has another twist in reserve. That reveal likely connects to the hooded figure played by Sadie Sink, whose role has remained officially undisclosed since her casting, although rumors have circulated that she could portray the X-Men member Jean Grey in the MCU. Footage has also shown a mysterious villain capable of jumping between bodies to torment Spider-Man, although we don’t know if this foe is connected to Sink’s character. Whatever the main villain turns out to be, this new footage confirms audiences are getting a full-scale battle between three of the MCU’s most beloved figures before the real event begins.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Do you think the Hulk and Punisher standoff is only a prelude to an even bigger threat in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!