All 14 MCU Hulk Fight Scenes Ranked

It’s easy to forget how long Hulk has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His lone solo movie in the franchise, The Incredible Hulk, came out just a month after Iron Man and even featured Robert Downey Jr. in its post-credits scene. However, despite never getting a sequel, Hulk has persevered, surviving countless world-ending threats and becoming one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Sure, the character has had a rough go of it the last few years after fusing with his alter-ego, Bruce Banner, but there are rumors about him returning to his barbaric roots in an upcoming MCU project.

If the real Hulk is going to stand up once again, it’s a good time to look back at his highlights. Throughout the MCU, the hero has his fair share of battles, but only one can be considered the strongest there is.

14) Meeting With Ancient One (Avengers: Endgame)

When the Avengers travel to different points on the timeline to collect the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame, Thor pays the Ancient One a visit. He’s after the Time Stone, but she won’t just let him take it. Hulk tries to use force, which makes the Ancient One push his astral projection out of his body. Hulk not trying all that hard in this fight earns it the last spot in this ranking.

13) Thanos Fight (Avengers: Infinity War)

There’s no doubt that Hulk gives his all during his fight against Thanos. He ambushes him at Loki’s request and gets a few good licks in. However, the Mad Titan turns the tide quickly and beats the hero down so badly that he’s never the same after.

12) She-Hulk vs. Hulk (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Smart Hulk gets a bad rap because he never lets loose. Well, fighting his cousin in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gives him a sparring partner who can take a punch. Smart Hulk gives She-Hulk everything he’s got in a fun battle that still leaves a bit to be desired.

11) Bottle Factory Ambush (The Incredible Hulk)

The first time Hulk appears in the MCU, he’s trying to escape Thunderbolt Ross’ men in Brazil. The team corners Bruce Banner in a bottle factory and forces his alter-ego out. The Incredible Hulk sequence is terrifying, but the titular monster doesn’t have to break a sweat.

10) Revenge on Loki (The Avengers)

Loki gets himself captured in The Avengers in order to unleash Hulk and cause chaos. After Banner finds his footing and lets Hulk loose on the Chitauri, he sets his sights on Loki. The God of Mischief is no match for Hulk and doesn’t even try to fight back, which disappoints the Avenger.

9) Helicarrier Assault (The Avengers)

When Hulk is running wild on the helicarrier, it’s terrifying for Black Widow, who doesn’t have a magic hammer or high-tech suit. She gets away from Hulk, and the God of Thunder gives the beast a taste of his own medicine. However, the sequence is too chaotic to land one of the top spots.

8) Battle of Sokovia (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Hulk tries to stay out of the fight at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron because of his mistakes in South Africa. Black Widow forces him into the action, though, and he takes out plenty of Ultron’s robots. Unfortunately, Hulk isn’t the focus of the battle, so it’s not one of his best moments.

7) Attack on HYDRA Base (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Age of Ultron gives Hulk the chance to shine at the start by having him destroy what’s left of HYDRA. He runs through everything the organization throws at him, and it takes Black Widow getting in his head to calm him down. But before he turns back into Banner, Hulk is on his A-game.

6) Campus Conflict (The Incredible Hulk)

The first time Hulk gets to really take the gloves off is when Ross catches up to him on a college campus in The Incredible Hulk. The military man brings special devices meant to subdue the monster, but they aren’t effective. Emil Blonsky tries to step up to the plate, which gives Hulk the chance to wreck him.

5) Hulkbuster Battle (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Scarlet Witch messes with Hulk’s mind in Age of Ultron, and he starts to wreak havoc on Johannesburg. Tony Stark is ready for the moment, though, calling on the Hulkbuster armor to help him. With his upgrade, Iron Man dukes it out with Hulk and gives him a run for his money. Hulk holds his own and does plenty of damage, but he ends up getting knocked out.

4) Hulk vs. Thor on Sakaar (Thor: Ragnarok)

If the fight on the helicarrier is the appetizer, the Hulk and Thor’s battle in Thor: Ragnarok is the main course. Thor shows up on Sakaar after Hela destroys his hammer and runs into a familiar face. Having been in Hulk form for two years, he’s not interested in talking and doesn’t hold back while fighting his coworker.

3) Battle of New York (The Avengers)

After the Avengers regroup in New York City, Banner joins them and lets Captain America in on his secret: he’s always angry. Hulk proceeds to teach the Chitauri a lesson by beating all of them senseless. And if Iron Man didn’t destroy the mothership, Hulk would’ve had no reason to stop.

2) Defending Asgard (Thor: Ragnarok)

Thor needs Hulk’s help at the end of Ragnarok because Hela is ruining Asgard. While the God of Thunder confronts his sister, Hulk battles her minion, Fenris Wolf, who proves to be a challenge. It takes Hulk a while to defeat the giant beast, and after he’s done with him, he goes after Surtur.

1) Duel in Harlem (The Incredible Hulk)

The first time that Hulk takes on someone at his power level is at the end of The Incredible Hulk. Abomination starts tearing apart Harlem, and Hulk isn’t going to let that slide. The two battle in an epic sequence that sees cars become boxing gloves. It just doesn’t get better than that.

