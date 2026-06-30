Sadie Sink Reveals When Her Spider-Man: Brand New Day Character Will Actually Be Revealed

Sadie Sink was one of the first new cast members confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; reports of her joining the film originated in March 2025. While fans have known Sink will appear in Brand New Day for over a year, the identity of the character she’s playing has never been officially confirmed, sparking a plethora of theories. Marvel has even downplayed Sink in Brand New Day marketing materials. The actress’ face hasn’t been shown in the trailers, and we’ve only gotten glimpses at what is presumably her character. Those hoping for a proper reveal at some point over the next few weeks before Brand New Day hits theaters shouldn’t hold their breath.

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In a new Brand New Day promotional video (via X account Spider-Man News), Sink commemorated the announcement of Brand New Day receiving a Chinese release by addressing speculation about her mystery character. She (rather jokingly) confirmed that she is not playing Spider-Man or Aunt May. Sink tells viewers they’ll have to wait until Brand New Day opens in theaters to learn her character’s identity. Check out the video in the space below:

Sadie Sink’s character in Spider-Man Brand New Day will not be revealed till the film releases



As revealed by Sadie Sink in a new promo for the film pic.twitter.com/mRZpe1YFsu — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) June 30, 2026

Marvel Doesn’t Need to Reveal Sadie Sink’s Brand New Day Character Before the Premiere

Images via Netflix/Sony

In some cases, a movie studio would want to make a recognizable face like Sink — fresh off Netflix’s hit Stranger Things — an integral part of the marketing campaign for their big summer blockbuster. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, however, is not your typical case. The film is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has had no problem generating all kinds of buzz and excitement over the past few months. The two Brand New Day trailers are the two most-viewed movie trailers of all time, and the movie has already earned more than $40 million domestically from advanced ticket sales. There’s no need to Marvel to pull the curtain back even further by revealing details about Sink.

Brand New Day features plenty of other compelling elements to build a marketing campaign around. The trailers have placed a heavy emphasis on Peter Parker’s troubled emotional state, setting the stage for a poignant character arc as he grapples with his new reality. Advertising has also been sure to highlight the Punisher and Hulk, showcasing key Marvel Cinematic Universe connections. The most recent trailer teased a fight between Spider-Man and Savage Hulk, which promises to be an exciting set piece. All the while, Sink has largely been kept under wraps, preserving a surprise for fans as they file in on opening weekend.

Of course, despite Sink’s firm stance on secrecy, fans will think they’ll have it figured out by the time Brand New Day arrives in theaters. One of the prevailing theories is that Sink is playing the MCU’s Jean Grey. On one hand, that almost feels too obvious (particularly with Sink’s red hair), but Brand New Day is shaping up to have its fair share of X-Men connections. Tramell Tillman is playing a character named William Metzger, who in the comics is the leader of the Anti-Mutant Militia. He conceivably could be on the hunt for mutants in New York and recruits Spider-Man for help since he’s immune to Jean’s mind-control powers. There have also been reports suggesting Sink will reprise her role in Avengers: Secret Wars, implying her character is significant for the larger MCU.

It’ll be interesting to learn who Sink is ultimately playing. Mutants are going to be a key part of the MCU moving forward, with the X-Men reboot planned as one of the films arriving after Secret Wars. Depending on who Sink’s portraying, she could become one of the faces of the MCU for the next decade. Hopefully, whoever her character is, audiences respond positively to her performance and become eager to see more.

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