Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Revealed, But It’s Not What Fans Had Hoped

Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s runtime has officially been revealed. There are a lot of different plot threads in the latest Spider-Man film; it features Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, after all, as well as Sadie Sink’s mystery character. There had been rumors this film would set a Marvel record, with some claims it would run up to almost three hours in length.

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Now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s runtime has finally been confirmed: 2 hours, 24 minutes.

Final runtime is 2hr 24 mins https://t.co/COyi441CV2 pic.twitter.com/Y1qI9GFnrv — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) June 30, 2026

That’s pretty standard for an MCU Spider-Man movie, and four minutes shorter than Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Film title Runtime Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 hours, 13 minutes Spider-Man: Far From Home 2 hours, 9 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home 2 hours, 28 minutes Spider-Man: Brand New Day 2 hours, 24 minutes

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Runtime is Exactly What It Needs to Be

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It’s easy to see why fans had gotten excited about a long runtime; there do seem to be quite a few different plot threads in play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, not to mention quite a few major cameos. It’s generally believed Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey, which will mean this is the MCU’s first official X-Man – a character we really want to spend time getting to know. But it’s important to remember runtime is far less important than quality writing, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers have focused on character arcs as much as they have on spectacle. No Way Home only had an additional four minutes, after all, and it successfully handled another two Spider-Men.

Looking back the Spider-Man films, Brand New Day is comparable to some of Marvel’s best-loved adventures. It’s longer than Captain America: The Winter Soldier, for example, which had a runtime of 2 hours, 16 minutes – and that spy thriller is generally seen as the gold standard for the MCU, often still considered one of the best MCU movies of all time. That comparison alone shows we should probably shelve any concerns; with good writing and even better performances, this can be an absolute hit.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s box office projections suggest it will indeed be a hit, bringing in between $180-190 million domestically in its opening weekend. It looks set to perform a little lower than No Way Home, but that literally had three Spider-Men as a marketing pitch (plus a smart “obvious” attempt to conceal Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire). What’s more, that released in a very different context; the superhero boom appears to be well and truly over, with Supergirl proving just the latest theatrical release to disappoint. Spider-Man may be superhero royalty, but even the wall-crawler will surely struggle a little more in the face of such powerful headwinds.

In any case, if projections are anything to go by, Brand New Day will still be the year’s best opener so far. At the moment, that crown is held by Toy Story 5, which debuted with $159.6 million. Marvel will be more than happy with this, especially given the studio is guaranteed another box office hit later this year with Avengers: Doomsday.

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