Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Latest Update Confirms an MCU Change Behind the Scenes (But It Makes Sense)

Marvel fans have been itching for any kind of official look at the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Some of this has to do with it simply being the next chapter in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in truth, the hype for a new Spider-Man movie has always managed to put a stranglehold on online fans. This time feels different, though, not only with Spider-Man: Brand New Day being the last Marvel movie before Avengers: Doomsday, but with the fallout of the narrative from Spider-Man: No Way Home (and all the characters set to appear).

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Suffice to say, Tom Holland’s return as Spider-Man has fans in a frenzy. As we brace for the arrival of the next trailer, another update for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made its way online that reveals a big change behind the scenes for the next MCU chapter. According to a report from TheWrap, screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes will officially receive a screenwriting credit on the upcoming movie, having revised the original draft by writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who previously penned all three of Holland’s other films. For fans who already know Kuritzkes’ name, it should be a little obvious how this happened, and what it means for the movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s New Screenwriter Is an Exciting MCU Change

Though he only has two previous credits to his name, Justin Kuritzkes made a splash with his initial screenplay, Luca Guadagnino’s 2024 film Challengers. That film, which netted Kuritzkes a Writers Guild of America nomination for Best Original Screenplay, also starred Spider-Man actress Zendaya, which seems like the most obvious way that the writer was brought on board.

Even more distinct about Kuritzkes being officially given a credit for writing the script, is that it means he clearly contributed a lot to the final work of the film. As noted, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have worked on all three of the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man. The pair were brought in to work on the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming amid filming, working so well with Marvel and Sony that they came back for both sequels.

Though they share credit on Homecoming with four other writers, they’re the sole credited screenwriters on Far From Home and No Way Home. As a result, sharing credit with Kuritzkes marks the first time since 2017 that McKenna and Sommers aren’t the only writers on a new Spider-Man movie.

Kuritzkes’ involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day was previously teased by the most notable accidental leaker in Marvel history, Tom Holland, who revealed an anecdote on the “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” podcast about a writer named Justin, who fixed a big scene in the film.

Holland revealed that both he and his wife, Zendaya, thought a scene in the film wasn’t working, prompting director Destin Daniel Cretton to send the crew home and for the three of them to sit down with the writer (who Holland called “such a talent”). He added, “We came in the next day, we reshot the scene, and I’m so glad we did, because it sings in the movie. It really does.”

The good news for Spider-Man fans: Sony has already announced a Global Fan Event is set to occur in Amsterdam on June 17th. Many suspect the new trailer for the film will arrive on this date, but it remains to be seen if that will be the only thing that happens. Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st.

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