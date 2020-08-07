Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Tom Holland Looks Back on Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin

✖

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland looked back on Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The Sony Twitter account is celebrating Spider-Man’s birthday right now and decided to loop in the current Wall-Crawler and his co-star Jacob Batalon to talk about the landmark villain. Both young actors had to pay a lot of respect to Dafoe’s performance. Batalon said, “I mean, the Green Goblin with Willem Dafoe was great.” It’s not hard to see why most fans of Spider-Man delight when they think about how unhinged Norman Osborn was in those Sam Raimi movies. It was so much that any attempt to replace the Goblin in subsequent films kind of fell flat. Of all the villains in Spidey’s rogues' gallery, that seems like the only safe bet not to be featured in the next Spider-Man film from Sony.

“I’ve tried to do that thing so many times, what Willem Dafoe did, where you act with yourself,” Holland admitted. “It’s way harder than I thought it would be.”

Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon look back at Willem Dafoe’s iconic performance as Green Goblin. Get deals on all 8 Spider-Man movies now - https://t.co/UBteFRCZWw. #HappyBirthdaySpidey pic.twitter.com/dD3hwCMtnh — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 7, 2020

In some previous comments at Keystone Con last year, Holland addressed how much he enjoyed those movies as a child and talked about how hard it would be to have him appear in live-action again.

“I love that movie so much. When that came out, I was like, ‘Oh, we have so much work to do.’ That movie is so good,” Holland revealed. “I love that movie. I think that movie was the perfect thing the family of Spider-Man needed. It’s just a reminder that there’s so many more characters out there. One day we’ll have to bring Miles to the live-action screen, and how you do it, I don’t know, but it’ll be amazing.”

Into the Spider-Verse let Goblin look a lot like the Ultimate version of the character. However, don’t expect the monster Goblin or the original interpretation to grace any screens any time soon.

“There are characters in the comics who are so hard to bring to life,” he added. “Like the Green Goblin, for me, is a real difficult one to bring to a live-action screen, so seeing him in that capacity was so cool, because he stayed true to the comics, and I just, for me, really enjoy different aspects of what Spider-Man is to people and his journey. I didn’t really know much about Miles’ character, because I’m so invested in Peter Parker to play him, and it was just nice to learn about a different aspect of Spider-Man.”

Would you like to see Dafoe as Goblin again in a live-action Spider-Verse? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.