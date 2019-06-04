Spider-Man: Far From Home Rumor May Spoil Who Buys Avengers Tower

One of Spider-Man’s greatest foes may be gaining a foothold in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow! Be warned. Rumors suggest that Oscorp will make it’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Oscorp is the company founded and run by Norman Osborn, the industrialist who goes insane and becomes the villain Green Goblin. He’s the villain responsible in the comics for the death of Gwen Stacy, a death that still resonates today, and has returned to haunt Spider-Man on many occasions.

In the comics, Peter Parker is best friends with Norman’s son, Harry Osborn. Their relationship and the looming shadow of Norman Osborn has been a central theme of both of the previous Spider-Man film sagas, with Willem Dafoe playing Norman in the first Spider-Man movie. His death sent Harry, played by James Franco, into a spiral that ended with him taking over as the new Green Goblin after learning Peter’s secret. Norman and Harry were introduced in the rebooted film continuity in Amazing Spider-Man 2, with Chris Cooper playing Norman Osborn and Dane DeHaan playing Harry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rumor comes from Grace Randolph of Beyond the Trailer, who claims to be reporting it from a screening. She posted a GIF of Spider-Man swinging through New York as the façade of Avengers Tower is being renovated in the background, as seen in the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. This seems to suggest that Oscorp will become the new owner of the skyscraper. It seems likely that the scene from the trailer takes place early in the film and then later in the film, after Spidey returns from Europe, the building is complete with Oscorp’s logo on the side.

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man traveling abroad. According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson also return as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

What do you think of Oscorp possibly buying Avengers Tower? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.