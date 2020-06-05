Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Fans Discover Green Goblin Easter Egg

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fans noticed that there was a hidden nod to Sam Raimi’s films in the movie. When @ifilmwhatever brought this to the fanbase’s attention, they attracted the attention of the movie’s composer Daniel Pemberton. He wasn’t going to give up the movie’s secrets but seemed to nod toward the secret inclusion from Spider-Man. The original post figured out that the Green Goblin scream from the Raimi movies plays in the background while Peter is fighting Gobby. It’s not foregrounded or underlined, so you have to really be looking for the sound effect to notice it. Kudos to the fans for figuring this out.

People just love Spider-Verse, and producer Phil Lord explained why they thought it was time for audiences to be introduced to Miles Morales and his story.

"It's his Brooklyn upbringing, it's his culture." producer Chris Miller mentioned. "He's half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he's a product of a happy and alive family, he's 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he's going to become, and we're going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens."

“To bring Miles to life we worked with an actor that we've known for a little while and have been dying to work with,” Lord cosigned. “[He] gave a performance that was so rich and so genuine that Miles became everything that we have envisioned and much, much more.”

That early section of the movie with the laugh features the Collider that proves integral to the plot. In the Spider-Verse art book, Justin K. Thompson told Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak about the real-life inspiration.

“The comic introduced audiences to the Multiverse, but we wanted to go much bigger for our version of the Collider,” Thompson explained. “We looked closely at the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva, which is the world’s largest and most powerful particle collider. [It lies in a tunnel that is 17 miles in circumference and 574 feet deep!] But we knew ours had to be more fantastical and magical.”

“We were fascinated by the highly reflective materials we saw covering the real-world colliders,” Thompson adds. “I wanted it to be a kaleidoscopic array of colors- with the bright, saturated blues, yellows, and reds reflecting off the mirror-like gold and the chrome. I felt like it worked out better than I hoped when we started to see reflections of Miles, Peter Parker, and the Green Goblin on the surfaces, all echoing the Multiverse itself.”

Into The Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Mile Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Liev Schrieber as The Kingpin.

