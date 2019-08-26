Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Believes Green Goblin Is Difficult to Pull Off in Live-Action

Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man took a strange turn when Marvel and Sony’s agreement to share the character fell through last week. Nonetheless, Holland has continued to make appearances at D23 Expo and at Keystone Comic Con in Pennsylvania. During his panel at Keystone, Holland took some time to discuss the other big Spider-Man movie of the past year, the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“I love that movie so much. When that came out, I was like, ‘Oh, we have so much work to do.’ That movie is so good,” Holland said. “I love that movie. I think that movie was the perfect thing the family of Spider-Man needed. It’s just a reminder that there’s so many more characters out there. One day we’ll have to bring Miles to the live-action screen, and how you do it, I don’t know, but it’ll be amazing.”

Holland also touched on how Into the Spider-Verse brought a major Spider-Man villain to the screen that Holland’s films haven’t touched, one that Holland feels is challenging to adapt into live-action.

“There are characters in the comics who are so hard to bring to life,” he said. “Like the Green Goblin, for me, is a real difficult one to bring to a live-action screen, so seeing him in that capacity was so cool, because he stayed true to the comics, and I just, for me, really enjoy different aspects of what Spider-Man is to people and his journey. I didn’t really know much about Miles’ character, because I’m so invested in Peter Parker to play him, and it was just nice to learn about a different aspect of Spider-Man.”

Willem Dafoe played the original Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, in Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie. James Franco played Norman’s son Harry Osborn, who became the Green Goblin in Spider-Man 3, following the path laid out for the character in the comics. In Amazing Spider-Man 2, Chris Cooper played Norman Osborn. Dane DeHaan played Harry, who becomes the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opened in December 2018. The film grossed $375 million worldwide on a $90 million budget and received widespread critical acclaim. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It also won Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globes and took home seven Annie Awards.

A sequel to the film is already in the works, as well as a spinoff focusing on Spider-Gwen. During an interview with ComicBook.com, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller talked about the film’s spinoff potential.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord told. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller added. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

