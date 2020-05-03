Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Director Reveals How Miles Influenced Soundtrack

✖

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director reveals how Miles Morales influenced the soundtrack. ARRAY had a Q+A with Peter Ramsey and the Spidey questions started flowing. Spider-Verse’s soundtrack is an absolute highlight for fans of the movie. Post Malone and Swae Lee’s Sunflower stands out among the selections as the single charted in America. It turns out that this was a distinct choice on the creative team’s part. The entire story is framed around Miles’ journey to becoming Spider-Man. It had to be authentic to his character in a bunch of different ways. That hip-hop soundtrack was an easy way to get that done.

Kelly Bowes asked the director, “Hey Peter, I LOVE #intothespiderverse! Music is such a huge part of the film and the soundtrack is so iconic. Can you share a little about how you chose the music and artists for it and how you decided where it all should go? #ARRAYNow”

“Thanks! It was a group effort, all us directors, producers, and music folk,” Ramsey said. “We weighed in on which artists/songs we liked, all driven by the idea that we were reflecting Miles' life and character through the music; we wanted it to feel as if MILES was scoring the movie.”

Comicbook.com talked to Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the executive producers of the film, about how the sequel prospects were looking.

"Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg," Lord said. "You could imagine all of these other things. So it's music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon."

His collaborative partner mentioned that the duo has to try not pulling the cart before the horse. "Right. We still have the horse," Miller added. "We've got to put the cart behind it. So we'll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches."

What’s your favorite song on the Spider-Verse soundtrack? Let us know in the comments!

