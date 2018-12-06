Phil Lord and Chris Miller Wanted to Set Up Future Stories With ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

It had always been in the plans to create a universe of sorts when the powers that be decided to move Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse into production. Two of the executive producers behind the film — Phil Lord and Chris Miller — admitted they wanted to create Into The Spider-Verse as a “tip” of something else.

Speaking to ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian in an exclusive interview, Lord mentioned the duo had though of Into The Spider-Verse as a “tip of the iceberg.”

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord admitted. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

His collaborative partner added that the duo has to try not pulling the cart before the horse.

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller said. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

Since we sat down with the duo, reports have surfaced that Sony is, in fact, planning on at least two additional movies based on Into The Spider-Verse. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, a direct sequel to Into The Spider-Verse has been greenlit and is set to be helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Netflix’s Voltron).

Not stopping there, Sony has also reportedly moved a Spider-Women feature into development. Though virtually no information is available about the spin-off, one could assume it’ll feature Spider-Gwen, a character being voiced by Bumblee star Hailee Steinfeld in Into The Spider-Verse. Other rumored inclusions include Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman, Silk, Madame Web, and Spider-Girl.

In addition to Steinfeld’s take on Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is also set to feature Shameik Moore as Miles Morales in addition to Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Man Noir (Nic Cage), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Liev Schreiber (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn).

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on December 14th.