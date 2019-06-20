Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Is “Definitely” In the Works

After Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned a heap of praise and an Academy Award, fans are eager to see where the animated franchise goes next. As producer Amy Pascal confirmed in a recent interview with io9, we might be a little bit closer to finding out, as a Spider-Verse sequel is currently being worked on.

“We are definitely hard at work on the sequel,” Pascal revealed. “You can expect another movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of a sequel first came to light before Spider-Verse was originally released, with a second film centered around Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) put into development last November. Avatar: The Last Airbender and Voltron: Legendary Defender director Joaquim Dos Santos is expected to helm the project. A female-centric spinoff led by Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) is also in the works, as well as potential television spinoffs.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” producer Phil Lord previously told ComicBook.com. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Chris Miller echoed. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

While it’s unclear exactly what Spider-Verse’s sequel will follow, previous comments from Pascal hinted that Miles and Gwen’s budding romance could play a role. There’s also the nature of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) who was introduced in the film’s post-credits scene and cracked open the multiverse much more.

“I think there’s a bunch [of possible characters], and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now.” Miller told ComicBook.com of other potential characters that could be introduced. “And it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say.”

“I have to think about that,” producer and co-writer Phil Lord added. “That’s a good question that we haven’t been asked before, which is why we’re sitting here going, ‘We don’t have a good [answer]. We are like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.’”

What do you think of this small update on a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!