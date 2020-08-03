Epic Spider-Man Fan Art Imagines Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie

✖

It's a debate most Marvel fans will argue about until the end of time. As art and entertainment is quite the subjective topic, we'll never know if the best Spider-Man is Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland. But the deal is that it's currently 2020 and if this year's taught us anything, it's that virtually anything is possible. That means there's as real of a possibility as ever to see all three of the actors link up on-screen together in some sort of live-action Spider-Verse feature. Talk about breaking box office records, right?

Big-time Instagram fan artist @PabloRuizzX has imagined a teaser poster for the live-action Spider-Verse feature and it's just as epic as it sounds, featuring the actors in their respective Spider-Man masks. See if yourself below.

View this post on Instagram Who is the best Spiderman? 🕷️🤔 A post shared by Pablo (@pabloruizzx) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

Long before Hollywood shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased a similar crossover thanks in part to the new deal orchestrated between Sony and Marvel Studios.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement shortly after the new deal was reached. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

We'll apparently see just how far that statement goes as the trailer for Jared Leto's Morbius surprisingly included Michael Keaton's Vulture as a post-credits stinger of sorts. It's unclear if Holland's Spider-Man will actually end up appearing in either Morbius or Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021 while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 has a release date of October 7, 2022.

