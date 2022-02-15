Blue’s Clues Movie Revealed for Paramount+

Blue’s Clues is getting a brand new movie this year and fans are excited. During Paramount’s big showcase today, the company announced Blue’s Big City Adventure alongside a lot of their children’s content. Blue will join other family favorites like Paw Patrol, Dora, and Baby Shark on Paramount+. Steve, Joe and Josh will be alongside their friend as they help her navigate this new world on the streaming service. Paramount was none too shy about getting family friendly content on the app after its launch. Their reboot of Rugrats has already won some awards and legacy content continues to pay dividends for the grow-up side of things too. Still, it will be hard to imagine younger parents turning down the nostalgia of another adventure with Steve and Blue when things get rolling on Paramount+ later this year.

On Twitter, the Nick Jr. account wrote, “Whose clues? Blue’s Clues! 💙 The crew’s headed to the Big Apple in a new movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure, coming this year to @paramountplus.”

https://twitter.com/nickjr/status/1493708960863592451?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Blue’s Clues is hands down one of the most successful and critically acclaimed preschool TV shows in history, and we’re so proud that Nickelodeon has been its home for the last 25 years,” Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation said in a recent statement. “The series’ creativity, interactivity, and inclusivity has stood the test of time and we are continuing to empower, challenge, and build the self-esteem of a new generation of preschoolers with a brand-new Blue’s Clues & You! movie and multiple upcoming seasons of the series in our Animation Studio pipeline.”

Paramount+ dropped this description of the latest season of Blue’s Clues & You!:

“In the fourth season of Blue’s Clues & You! (26 half-hour episodes), Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will adventure to new locations in their bustling neighborhood, from an epic quest as brave knights to saving the day as firefighter helpers and more. The season will also feature new music and fun-filled holiday traditions with family and friends,” a statement described the fourth season at the time of renewal.

