Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed its official title today, via a funny "behind the scenes" video provided by franchise stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. The comedic video sees the trio trying to get the Spider-Man 3 title out of director Jon Watts and failing. As they walk out, the group passes a whiteboard that reveals "No Way Home" as the title chosen out of a list of alternate titles written on a whiteboard. However, while Spider-Man: No Way Home's title might be getting all the focus, it's actually the WandaVision reference on the whiteboard that Marvel fans should take notice of!

The shot of the whiteboard with Spider-Man: No Way Home's title also has several key diagrams - including multiple hexagons. Some of the Hexagons are shaped like molecules but there's no mistaking that each one is a Hexagon. With WandaVision being the hottest show in the pop-culture zeitgeist right now, it doesn't feel like the hexagon theme in this Spider-Man: No Way Home video is coincidental.

WandaVision has made the hexagon a major fan theory focus. In Marvel Comics, Wanda Maximoff's reality-altering powers are referred to as "Hex Powers"; the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken that comic lore and used it as inspiration for Wanda's "Hex bubble," which is the sitcom-based reality she's created in WandaVision. The segments of WandaVision following SWORD and the trio of Darcy Lewis, Monica Rambeau, and Jimmy Woo have made it Sesame Street clear: Wanda's reality altering Hex bubble is hexagonal in shape.

It's long been rumored (and/or confirmed) that the events of WandaVision will be rippling into Spider-Man: No Way Home. The biggest clues have been the crazy stunt casting that leaked last fall - word of big stars from past Spider-Man films (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe) all coming back for some kind of mind-boggling mass cameo in No Way Home. The explanation for how such a thing could even occur has been keeping fans bubbling with theories - but WandaVision has provided all the potential answer we need.

With Wanda altering the reality of the MCU, it would be understandable if cracks in the walls between different realities started causing different sides of Sony's Spider-Verse to collide. That's arguably the visual code that the makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home are putting in front of fans' faces: Hex bubbles representing the breaks in reality that Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man (and friends) may experience during the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.