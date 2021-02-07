WandaVision Finally Name-Drops Wanda's Comic Book Hex Powers in the MCU

✖

Light spoilers for WandaVision incoming. Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up! Just like Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige promised, WandaVision is entirely about Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) becoming the Scarlet Witch. Slowly but surely, we're witnessing the Avenger explore her powers at great lengths — for better, or for worse.

We've seen Wanda use her powers plenty of times before — Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and everywhere else. We've seen her manipulate plenty of things in WandaVision, and now — her powers might actually have a name. As with some other things we've seen this year, Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) officially gave a name to the "Westview Anomaly," calling it "The Hex."

Why'd she call it that? As Lewis says, it's directly because of Wanda's hex-based magical powers.

"If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don't think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff," Feige previously told Empire of Wanda's powers. "So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?"

During an appearance at CCXP, Feige confirmed the series will very much deal with Wanda's transformation into her comic book counterpart.

"Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I'm not even sure we've said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch," Feige explained.

"What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that's what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU."

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think the big bad of WandaVision will be? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.