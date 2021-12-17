Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland on Avoiding the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spoiler Questions

✖

We finally got the title for the next Spider-Man movie courtesy of an entertaining reveal a few days ago, but now that the title is set fans are once again focused on the suspected multiverse aspects of the movie. Rumors and reports have said that Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their roles as Spider-Man in the upcoming sequel, and as you might expect, this means that current Spider-Man star Tom Holland is asked about it on a relatively consistent basis. In a new interview with Uproxx regarding his new film Cherry, Holland was actually asked about being asked that question, how he approaches it, and if it's a no-win situation.

"It’s a tricky situation. [Laughs] I feel like you’re equally putting me in a tricky situation now," Holland said.

"It is what it is. And sometimes the fans figure out what’s going on, sometimes they don’t," Holland said. "Sometimes they figure out one thing, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities and they go off on a tangent, which could not be more different or more correct to what we’re making. It’s a shame, sometimes, that things get leaked and things get ruined. But at the moment, with this film, I think we’re doing a very, very good job of keeping the things that need to be a secret a secret. And I’m sure there are things that are going on that I have no idea about. I mean, I’m usually the last person to find out what’s going on, because of this ridiculous rumor that I spoil movies!"

It was then brought up that he didn't spoil the only one that matters in Avengers: Endgame, with Holland adding "I didn’t spoil Endgame!"

"No, which is great. But, I think, the tricky thing about those questions is: it’s a question that’s going to get a reaction regardless of what the answer is," Holland said. "So it’s one of those things where you just have to figure out, how is the best way to handle this? Shall I lie? Shall I tell the truth? Shall I just say, “I can’t say anything.” Shall I say, “I can neither confirm nor deny”? There’s nothing you can really say that won’t spark a reaction from the fans.

"So, it’s a double-edged sword. It can be great. It can be a great thing, but sometimes it can be quite a damaging thing," Holland said.

He's right in that there isn't a surefire way to answer that without either tipping your hat outright or lying completely, but you have to admit the answer Holland just gave was a rather stellar example of answering the question without giving away anything, so he seems to have it down.

Cherry is available to stream on Apple+, and Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.