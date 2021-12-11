Tom Holland Took a Move From PlayStation Game in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland takes a move out of the PlayStation playbook in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new movie, exclusively in theaters December 17, pits the web-slinger (Holland) against a team of sinister supervillains never seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). According to Holland, PlayStation gamers will recognize at least one Spider-Man move pulled directly from Insomniac Games’ smash-hit video game Marvel’s Spider-Man.

“I have played the video game, I absolutely loved it,” Holland told Extraordinerd when asked if he’s familiar with the “Gamerverse” version of the wall-crawler. “Sony was very generous, they sent us a PS5 while we were shooting [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and I would play it when we were at home. I loved it, I think the game is amazing. I think it’s so fun, the swinging around the city is so well done.”

Asked if the 2018 video game might have inspired No Way Home, Holland said, “I don’t think it was really an [inspiration]. There’s actually one move that Spider-Man does in the game that we took and he does in the film, and it’s really cool.”

No cheat codes here: players will have to wait until December 17 to find out which Spider-move makes it into No Way Home. Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, pitting Peter Parker (voice of Yuri Lowenthal) against Kraven the Hunter and Venom (voice of Tony Todd), to release in 2023 for the PlayStation 5.

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.