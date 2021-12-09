Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals New Footage of Doc Ock Fight

New footage of Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus squaring off has been released in a new promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock was the first villain to show his face from Sony Pictures’ previous Spider-Man franchises, after word had gotten out that he was reprising his villainous role in the Tom Holland-led film. Since Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is taking on the Iron Man mentorship role in No Way Home, fans quickly jumped to speculation that the film would involve the multiverse, especially since it’s the theme of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“If you haven’t gotten your tickets, you better DO IT. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17,” a tweet from the @SpiderManMovie Twitter account reads. It also gives the website link spidermannowayhome.movie to purchase those tickets from. The new footage shows Holland’s Spider-Man being dragged on the street by what looks like a train, which then comes out the other side of a mystical portal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t gotten your tickets, you better DO IT. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17.



🎟: https://t.co/5ApQTEQ7HM pic.twitter.com/t0NQTQWjuV — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) December 9, 2021

There’s also even more eye-popping footage, mostly between Spidey and Stephen Strange. The Sorcerer Supreme asks Peter Parker if he’s ready at the beginning of the video, most likely in reference to Doctor Strange beginning his spell to make the world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man. The phrase, “This Christmas Everything Will Be Revealed” also flashes across the screen throughout the dramatic sequences.

There’s much to look forward to in the film, considering the hype surrounding the returns of Molina, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin. While those three villains are confirmed, trailers have also shown Lizard and Sandman in the mix.

Tom Holland recently addressed how Spider-Man: No Way Home pays tribute to the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy that started it all. The star referenced a technical thing that director Jon Watts does that comes directly from Raimi’s filmography. “I think something that Jon Watts did really well is, he would call it the ‘Raimi-cam,’” Holland explained to Den of Geek. “And he would do these really quick smash push-ins on the characters, which is something that Sam Raimi I suppose was quite famous for, so Jon definitely paid respect to the previous two [franchises].”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.