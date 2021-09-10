Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Logo Teases Major Story Details

Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios revealed the first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the final moments of this week’s PlayStation Showcase event. The trailer itself didn’t feature any gameplay footage from the upcoming sequel, but it did notably tease two new villains who should be coming to the game with Venom and Kraven the Hunter. And while there is still a lot that we have left to learn about the story that Insomniac has planned for this sequel, the game’s logo seems to tell us where the narrative will be heading.

After giving us our first look at Venom to close the trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the game’s white spider logo appeared emblazoned over an entirely black background. Even though it might be easy to overlook this basic logo, the fact that it resembles the classic black suit version of Spider-Man seems to hint that he will be donning the symbiote at some point during the events of the game. For those that aren’t aware, in the original comic books, Peter Parker comes into contact with the symbiote at first and gains a number of new abilities as a result. While he ends up later shedding it, which leads to the creation of Venom, Peter himself has the black suit for a good bit of time before Venom ever comes about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although it has already been confirmed that Venom will be present in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there’s a good chance that he won’t be in the game from the get-go. Seeing this white Spider-Man logo over a black background to close the trailer seems to very much hint that Peter will have the symbiote for himself at some point. In fact, Marvel’s Spider-Man director Bryan Intihar has made it clear in the past that this story of Peter obtaining the symbiote is one he specifically wants to tell. “It’s one of the best stories for Spider-Man and I think that it’s a complex story,” Intihar said in a 2018 interview. “That story needs to be told and it needs to be told in the way that Insomniac would tell it.”

At this point in time, the only thing we know for certain about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is that it’s set to launch on PlayStation 5 in 2023. It might take quite a long time for us to learn more about this project, but we’ll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

So what do you think about all of this? Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 kick off with Peter acquiring the symbiote initially only for it to lead to Venom later on? Or do you think Insomniac will be going down a different route with the story? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.