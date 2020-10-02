Spider-Man Fans Are Ecstatic Over Possibility Of A Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie

Spider-Man fans are pretty stoked at the possibility of a real-life Spider-Verse movie at some point. Sony and Marvel shocked the Internet when a report surfaced about Jaime Foxx playing Electro again in the upcoming Spider-Man 3. Of course, this revelation opened up Pandora’s Box as fans speculated what other strange oddities could be making their way to the silver screen. It would seem as though, with J. Jonah Jameson back in the fold and little details from the Raimi-verse ending up in Venom, all these different versions of Spider-Man are on a collision course of sorts. Some of the speculation hit into overdrive when versions of the first cinematic Spider-Man suit popped up in Morbius. Things also got a little spicy when Sony put a Madame Webb movie into production as well.

JAMIE FOXX IS PLAYING ELECTRO IN TOM HOLLAND'S SPIDER-MAN 3 SPIDER-VERSE SPIDER-VERSE SPIDER-VERSEhttps://t.co/j9LNbb9ZJV pic.twitter.com/HGsNu91Qn5 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 1, 2020

Comicbook.com broke down why Electro’s return for Spider-Man 3 should have your Spidey Senses tingling. You can check out the video above!

"It was an idea we had from the very earliest conversations of, if we at Marvel Studios get to work with Sony and make a Spider-Man movie, we want to bring Jameson back, somehow," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com last year about J.K. Simmons’ return. "And thinking about who it could be, we really thought J.K. as an actor is so versatile, and you look at his amazing iconic performance in the Raimi films. But then look at his amazing performances in Whiplash and in other films. You go, 'It can be the same guy but a different tone, and tap into sort of more modern, news personalities of today.'"

Are you all-in on a live-action Spider-Verse? Let us know down in the comments!